NASCAR Return: M&M's Unveils 'Thank You Heroes' Paint Scheme Honoring Front Line Workers

✖

NASCAR will return to action on Sunday following a COVID-19-caused postponement. Driver Kyle Busch will take to the track in the No. 18 Toyota while honoring front line workers that have been fighting the pandemic. His car will feature a custom M&Ms paint scheme that says "Thank You Heroes" in multiple spots.

Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal tweeted out mock-ups of the paint scheme on Tuesday. The car was primarily white, as opposed to Busch's standard yellow. There were M&Ms mascots featured, and they were wearing hats to reference the front line workers. The green M&M had on a white hat bearing a medical cross while the red M&M had on a hardhat and safety glasses.

Here's @MMsChocolate's thank you paint scheme for this Sunday at Darlington. pic.twitter.com/BAjRPF5MvD — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 12, 2020

This is the latest example of Busch striving to honor the medical personnel and front line workers. He previously joined fellow driver Kevin Harvick and several other athletes in the "Real Heroes Project." They each nominated a local first responder or health care professional. Busch dedicated his firesuit to Heather Pleasant, an EMT based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and he covered his own name with hers.

"I'm Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&Ms Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series," Busch said in his dedication video. "The name on the back of my firesuit is EMT Heather Pleasant. We know how much — in the normal times — everybody appreciates what you do as an EMT. What's more inspiring is the dedication you have right now with everything that's going on, and we know soon that this will all be behind us, but those on the front line will never be forgotten."

Busch likely won't have Pleasant's name on the back of his firesuit when NASCAR returns on Sunday, but he will be honoring her and other front line personnel while he drives the 400.2-mile course. His custom paint job will be a constant reminder of the work that is being put in by those fighting the pandemic. If he wins the race at Darlington Raceway, even more focus will be put on the car while he is doing donuts in victory lane.

The 2020 NASCAR season will resume on Sunday with the event at Darlington. Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy will be calling the action once again based out of the Charlotte studios. The race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.