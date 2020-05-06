NASCAR, NFL Stars Join 'The Real Heroes Project' to Honor Healthcare Workers

✖

The sports world came together on Wednesday to honor healthcare workers on National Nurses Day. Prominent figures from NASCAR, the NFL, NBA, NHL and several other leagues will cover their jerseys or uniforms with the name of a healthcare worker close to them. "The Real Heroes Project" will be used to thank those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick both took part in the project on Wednesday. They each recorded a PSA and named a healthcare worker. Harvick dedicated his firesuit to Josh Hughes, an emergency medicine physician with Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates and practice at Novant Health Presbyterian in Charlotte. Logano dedicated his firesuit to Heather Pleasant, an EMT based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

I proudly dedicate my firesuit to EMT Heather Pleasant. Everyone at @NASCAR and I thank u for all your hard work n dedication to keeping our community safe. You are one of #TheRealHeroes. #RowdyNation, join me n showing some love to a healthcare hero you know. pic.twitter.com/aS824MtG8b — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 6, 2020

"My local frontline hero is Dr. Josh Hughes," Harvick said in his video. "Listening to his stories and the things that they are up against at the hospitals, seeing how it's affecting his daily life is something that is scary and inspiring." Harvick then showed Hughes' name written on the waist of his Busch firesuit.

"With the help of creative agency 72andSunny, creative production company Hecho Studios, and media publication Adweek, the multi-league public service announcement will debut this Wednesday, May 6 across league and team platforms," the press release states. "Starting today, each participating athlete will share a personal thank you message to their healthcare hero on social media utilizing #TheRealHeroes. Throughout the PSA and personal tributes, athletes will cover their name on their jerseys or uniforms and replace it with the name of their healthcare hero.

Other prominent figures that participated on Wednesday were Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, NHL Legend Wayne Gretzky and United States Women's National Soccer Team and Orlando Pride striker Alex Morgan. There were 14 professional sports leagues that participated in order to thank their health care heroes. They also asked sports fans around the world to join in the movement by covering their names on their personal jerseys with those of healthcare workers.

The majority of sports leagues are postponed due to the coronavirus, leaving Harvick, Busch and their peers at home. The healthcare workers, on the other hand, are spending their days and nights at hospitals and medical centers. This is not an easy task, and those participating in "The Real Heroes Project" want to honor the efforts of the frontline workers.