RaeLynn Announces New ‘Baytown’ EP

New music is on the way from RaeLynn! The former The Voice contestant has officially announced her upcoming EP, Baytown, which will be released on Aug. 14 and is named after her hometown in Texas. The EP will be RaeLynn's first multi-song release on Round Here Records, the record label started by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. RaeLynn was signed to the label in November 2019 and has released multiple singles including "Keep Up" and "Bra Off."

"Baytown, Texas.⁣⁣ Where I was raised. ⁣⁣Where I found Jesus.⁣⁣ Where I had my first kiss.⁣⁣ Where I got my Ford truck.⁣⁣ Where I learned how to sing. ⁣⁣Where I learned how to write. ⁣⁣But the best of all, where I found my love for COUNTRY MUSIC," RaeLynn wrote on Instagram announcing her EP. "This city is imprinted into my heart and has given me so much inspiration for my sound and who I am today. If you know me, you know I love where I’m from."

(Photo: Round Here Records)

On Friday, RaeLynn released "Me About Me," which she wrote with Bob DiPiero and Jeff Garrison. The reflective song finds RaeLynn explaining all the things her partner would know about her if they just asked, and the singer shared that the lyrics were inspired by a conversation with a close friend. "We were talking about past relationships, and I told her about a situation with an ex where I knew everything about him, but he never asked me about me," the 26-year-old said in a statement. "It made me realize that I wasn’t alone, a lot of people have probably had the experience of a relationship being one-sided like that."

RaeLynn is Round Here Records' first female artist and joined Canaan Smith on the label's roster. "Signing to Round Here Records was an easy decision and I knew in my heart this was the right home for my music," RaeLynn said in a statement at the time. "I’ve known Tyler and BK for many years, and have always admired their electricity together as a team and as strong businessmen. They bring such incredible experience and knowledge of this business. To have artists like them – who are innovative and slaying the game at the helm of the label – adds something so unique and powerful."

See Baytown's full track list below.

1. "Keep Up" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Steven Lee Olsen)

2. "Still Smokin'" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Corey Crowder, J.R. Rotem)

3. "Fake Girl Town" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Cameron Montgomery, Daniel Ross, James McNair)

4. "Judgin' To Jesus" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Brett James, Ferras Alqaisi, TJ Routon)

5. "Me About Me" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Bob DiPiero, Jeff Garrison)

6. "Bra Off" (Racheal Lynn Davis, Josh Kerr, Emily Weisband)

All songs produced by Corey Crowder.