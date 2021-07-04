NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Jockey Made in America 250

✖

NASCAR will make history on Sunday. The Cup Series returns to Wisconsin for the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America, and it will be the first time a Cup Series race takes place at the four-plus-mile road course since 1956. The race will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

There are only seven more races until the playoffs begin, and two drivers are looking to make a big push as Chase Elliot and Kyle Larson have finished 1-2 the past two road course races. Elliott has won five of the last seven road course races. Larson has finished in the top in seven of the past eight Cup Series races, which has led to him leading the Cup Series standings.

"I’ve raced there before in an Xfinity car in 2013," Larson said when talking about competing at Road America. "I remember it was a really fun race track – a really long race track. I’m definitely excited to get back there this weekend because it’s a really cool place. Whether on the simulator or iRacing, it’s good to get visuals of elevation changes ahead of time.”

Christopher Bell is one of the four drivers in the field that have won Xfinity Series races at Road America. Bell has also won at the Daytona Road course earlier this year, and based on his experience, he knows Sunday's race will be challenging.

“I think a lot of people are noticing how narrow the track, that’s for sure. It’s very unique in that aspect for stock cars, but you still have enough room to move around and race too.," Bell said. "I think a lot of them have simulator laps and Kyle (Busch), I think came up here and tested as well. They are world class racecar drivers. They will figure it out. Honestly, they haven’t really reached out to me, but I’m sure they are going to be tough to beat whenever they get here."

The 1956 Cup Series race at Road America resulted in Tim Flock winning the event. He won a total of 39 Cup Series races in his career and made the list of NASCAR's 50 greatest drivers. Flock is a member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Motorsports Hall of Fame and the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame.