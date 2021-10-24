NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Hollywood Casino 400

There are only two races remaining before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race takes place next month, and one driver has already punched his ticket to Phoenix. One of the seven drivers in the playoffs will look to clinch a spot in the championship race on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The battle will start at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

Last week, Kyle Larson won at Texas Motor Speedway last week, clinching a spot in the Championship 4 finale. It’s been a strong year for Larson after being suspended for the majority of the 2020 season. He has won eight Cup Series races this year, including three of the last five. Earlier in the week, Larson was asked on Twitter which retired driver he would like to face.

“There’s a handful of guys I’ve gotten to race with that are now retired that I wish I could have raced with in their prime. Tony Stewart. Jeff Gordon. I got to be in the same race with Mark Martin maybe once or twice, Larson said. “My first Cup race, I know I did. Mark Martin would be another one. I’ve heard a lot of people say he’s the most talented race car driver they’ve gotten to work with. Mark would be on that list as well.”

Larson can just drive on Sunday since he’s in the championship. But who has the best chance of joining him? Denny Hamlin, who won his first Cup Series race of the year last month, is sitting in third place in the standings behind Larson and Ryan Blaney. And when it comes to Sunday’s race, Hamlin said he’s confident he will have a performance that will get him in the final four.

“We found a set-up that really works well there for me. I’m not really sure what has clicked, but the last four races have been really good for us,” Hamlin said. “I really like that race track. It’s smooth, it’s wide, you can really work the lanes when you need to. It’s a fun race track and one that we’ve got circled that we could possibly win and punch our ticket.”