NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen

NASCAR is back in action after a two-week break. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series returns with the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International in New York. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on NBCSN.

Chase Elliott seems to love Watkins Glen International, as he has won the last two races at the course. With the playoffs right around the corner, Elliott is looking to solidify his spot and make a run at a cup series title. There are other drivers - such as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. - who could earn the win on Sunday, but it's hard to be against Elliott who seems to have a lot of success on road courses.

.@chaseelliott's 2018 victory at @WGI was the beginning of a career that was set to take off! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mMezihE3UR — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2021

Another driver to watch is Ryan Blaney who will start third at the Go Bowling at The Glen. As mentioned by NASCAR.com, Blaney feels good on road courses but knows he has some things he has to fix in order to make do some damage in the last part of the cup series season.

“I think right now, personally, we’ve got some things to clean up. I think we’ve been doing a really good job of getting our cars more competitive," Blaney said. "I think you saw at New Hampshire all the Penske cars were really fast. Brad [Keselowski] and I won both the stages and we led a bunch of laps and not only our cars got better, but all the Fords, I thought, took a big step forward with the 10 winning. Kevin [Harvick] ran really good.

👀 🤔 Take a look at the @BetMGM odds for this weekend's action at @WGI! pic.twitter.com/qu2XwKwO8R — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 6, 2021

"The 21 was good, so I think all of us took a big step forward, but that aside, we’ve got to clean up some stuff in some other areas and have some smoother stops and things like that, and just put whole days together. We’re working on the speed right now and then there’s some things to clean up on the other side and I think we can do it."