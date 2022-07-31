NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 Verizon 200

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the place to be on Sunday for racing fans as NASCAR will host its 22nd Cup Series Race of the Year at the famous track. This will be the fourth road course NASCAR drivers will compete in this season, with the other three being the Circuit of The Americas, Sonoma Raceway and Road America. The Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and air on NBC and the NBC Sports App.

Road courses have been a wild card for NASCAR this year as each of the three races produced a driver winning their first race in the Cup Series. One driver to watch is Daniel Suárez as he won a road course this year as well as finished in the top five in the last two starts of them. This week, Suárez talked about the success he and his team, Trackhouse Racing have performed this season.

"I am proud of my team and everyone at Trackhouse Racing," Suárez said, per Sportskeeda. "We have been running very well of late. But we can be better. I thought we had a winning car at the start of Sunday's race, but we were just a little bit off. Third place is a good finish, but we aren't going to be happy until we are in first place." Suárez was also asked if he prefers the Indy oval or road course. "I think Indianapolis is a big enough deal for everyone in racing that maybe we should race there twice," he said. "Once on the oval and once on the road course!"

NASCAR is hoping Sunday's race goes more smoothly than last week at Pocono. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch finished first and second in the race, but both drivers were disqualified after both cars failed post-race inspection. The disqualifications led to Chase Elliott winning his fourth win of the season.

"I think it was a shock to all of us, for sure; something that hadn't been done in 60-some years," Hamlin said Saturday, per NASCAR.com. "I thought we had one of those Richard Petty big engines in the car or something, but not this time. It's a piece of tape, and they were pretty consistent that that's the way that they want it starting with this new car. I just hope that it's consistent for everybody, no matter who wins the race."