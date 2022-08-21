NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen

Two races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends, and the drivers will compete on another road course. On Sunday, NASCAR will take over Watkins Glen International in Watkins, New York for this year's Go Bowling at The Glen. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on the USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

Sunday will be an intense day with a few drivers looking to have a solid performance to earn a playoff spot. One NASCAR star that wants to put on a show is Martin Truex Jr. who has collected seven stage wins this year, the most of any driver. Watkins Glen has also treated Truex well as he had finished in the top three in four consecutive races.

"There's a lot of history if you look at how far back it goes to when they used to race down into town," Truex said this week. "Now, there's obviously a great fan following with the racetrack and the local fans show up and really blow it out. The camping there is amazing. Overall, it's just a fun track; the fastest road course we go to. It's definitely unique in its own right, but it's a really fun track to race on and one I've always enjoyed going to."

One driver who will not be competing in Sunday's race is Kurt Busch. The former Cup Series champion recently announced he will miss the next two races due to the concussion-like symptoms he suffered last month. Busch has not competed in a Cup Series race since finishing 10th at the Ambertter 301 in New Hampshire on Jul. 17.

"As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right," Busch wrote on Twitter. Over the weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus on my recovery on trying to get back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona. This decision was not an easy one, but the right one. I need to be racing at 100%. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors, and the fans."