NASCAR's Kyle Busch Ready to Win WWE 24/7 Championship Again (Exclusive)

✖

The WWE 24/7 Championship was established last year and has had 13 different champions — one of whom is NASCAR star Kyle Busch, who won the belt during an appearance on Monday Night Raw back in December. PopCulture.com recently had the chance to talk to Busch about his experience in WWE, and he said he's ready to be a two-time 24/7 Champion.

"I think it would be fun," Busch told PopCulture. "I won it once and they all say I got lucky on that one like I did when I won my first Cup Series Championship. If I have to prove myself again, then let's do it." At that time, Busch was in Nashville for NASCAR's Champion's Week and appeared on Raw with fellow NASCAR star Michael Waltrip. R-Truth, the reigning 24/7 Champion, greeted Busch and Waltrip when he came out to the ring. R-Truth then told Busch and Waltrip to come out to the ringside area, but Waltrip took off his jacket to reveal a referee shirt, allowing Busch to sneak behind R-Truth and pin him for the title.

The bad news is Busch lost the title later that night when R-Truth surprised pinned him in the dressing room area. In Busch's defense, R-Truth is the best 24/7 Champion in WWE history, as he has won the title 42 times in a near-one-year span, as 24/7 title can be defended 24 hours a day, seven days a week at any time and any place. R-Truth and the 24/7 title has made Raw entertaining the past year, and Busch tries to keep up with the show as much as he can.

"If I catch it and I’m able to get down on the couch on Monday nights or something like that," Busch said. "It's typically around the same time where I'm trying to put our son to bed." WWE is not traveling all over the world currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it will be difficult for Busch to win back the title now. But if the opportunity comes up, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion is ready to rumble.

"I think it would be fun," Busch stated. "There’s a unique demographic. It's pretty fun to go out there and meet some of the characters and such that are on there. I’m kind of friends with Pat McAfee. He's been kind of taking into it lately. Being able to get the 24/7 title from R-Truth almost a year ago, that was pretty fun. It would be interesting. I’m definitely not built for it. I might have to go to the gym for a couple more years. Nothing better than going out there and getting some wrestling going."