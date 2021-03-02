NASCAR: Kyle Busch Running Special 40th Anniversary Ethel M Chocolates Scheme at Pennzoil 400

✖

Kyle Busch makes NASCAR fans crave candy every time he heads out onto the race track. The majority of his paint schemes feature M&Ms, Skittles, or Snickers bars, but Sunday's iteration will be very special. Busch will run a special scheme honoring the 40th anniversary of the Ethel M Chocolate Factory in Henderson, Nevada, during Sunday's Pennzoil 400.

A press release announced the news on Tuesday and provided some backstory about the partnership. Busch is a Las Vegas native and grew up going to the Ethel M Chocolate Factory, which is the craft chocolate division of Mars Wrigley. Now he will represent the brand while running the first-ever Ethel M Chocolate paint scheme.

Take a look at a sweet new Ethel M Chocolates paint scheme for @KyleBusch at @LVMotorSpeedway this weekend! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/TFvYu3ynG7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 2, 2021

"I always love coming home to race and am honored to have another Vegas native featured on the car this weekend," Busch said in a press release. "When I was a kid, my grandma used to bring me out to the Ethel M Factory and Cactus Garden, and it was one of my favorite places to visit in Vegas. Even during a difficult time, we’re glad to bring a better moment to fans by giving them a chance to connect with the new car in a safe way."

In addition to unveiling the special paint scheme, Ethel M Chocolates will also make an impact in the community. The company announced that it would donate 40,000 meals to the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas in order to help provide for the large number of people dealing with food insecurity.

"We’re so excited to honor the Ethel M legacy by kicking off 40th anniversary celebrations in our own backyard alongside fellow Las Vegas legend, Kyle Busch, during this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race," added William Clements, Vice President, Mars Wrigley Sponsorships. "More importantly, we’re honored to be able to give back to those who need it most through a donation to the Three Square Food Bank, who do fantastic work across our community."

The Pennzoil 400 takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Busch and his fellow Cup Series drivers will head onto Las Vegas Motor Speedway in order to compete for a spot in the playoffs. Busch will run the special scheme in front of a limited-capacity crowd. Though they will also have the opportunity to see the new paint scheme in person on Saturday at a special showing outside of the Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson.