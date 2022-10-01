NASCAR Driver Narrowly Avoids Tragedy in Fiery Truck Crash

NASCAR star Jordan Anderson needed to be airlifted to a local hospital after a fiery crash in Saturday's Truck Series race. The accident is wild to see and Anderson's awareness was definitely a key in him avoiding serious injury.

As seen on social media, Anderson's truck begins to spin on the track and soon was engulfed in flames. The driver luckily was partly out of the vehicle when it hit the wall, allowing Anderson to escape with some burns and his life.

NASCAR reports that Jordan Anderson is awake and alert after this scary crash at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/z3qe4VpWWz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2022

After heading to the medical tent at the infield medical center, Anderson was then stretchered out and airlifted to a Birmingham hospital nearby. The 31-year-old driver was only in his fifth start of the season in the lower-level NASCAR series.

There is no solid indication of what caused the fire but it was clear that Anderson was feeling the flames even before seeking medical attention. According to the latest updates, Anderson was still in a lot of pain and experienced some burns from the accident.

Fans were quick to send words of support and praise to Anderson on social media. "Jordan Anderson is among the kindest and hardest working people I've met in this sport. Praying he comes out okay. That was horrific," one fan wrote. "Jordan Anderson made a choice when confronted with a dire situation. He made a choice to disengage and get out of the truck like that and I'm glad it didn't turn into an immediate tragedy, but man that was close to one."

An update on Jordan Anderson after his crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He is being airlifted to the hospital in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/ECzr3XejgE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2022

Anderson was awake and alert after the crash, but some have pointed out that it seemed that his suit may have been burned. His decision to climb out while the truck was in motion had to be a tough, but smart decision to make.

The crash is the latest frightening incident on the racetracks in this NASCAR series. Recent weeks saw a NASCAR engineer face an injury, while 2022 has seen horrible accidents like the one at Daytona back in August that left the majority of the racers wrecked. It is also on the heels of Ryan Newman's horrible crash during the Daytona 500 that left him with a "bruised brain."