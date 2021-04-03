NASCAR's John Hunter Nemechek Announces Birth of First Child

✖

NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek is celebrating a new addition to the family. The Camping World Truck Series driver announced on Saturday that he and his wife, Taylor, had welcomed their first child together. Taylor gave birth to a baby girl, Aspen Palmer.

Nemechek revealed the news with two photos posted on social media. One, which was in black and white, showed Tayor lying in her hospital bed and cradling the child in her arms. Nemechek stood nearby while holding her hand. The second photo was in color and showed Taylor and her husband looking at each other with happy expressions on their faces.

"Taylor and I welcomed Aspen Palmer Nemechek into this world on March 31st, 2021. 7lbs 10oz 19 inches," Nemechek wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "We were so excited to finally meet her! I'm proud of Taylor and thankful that everyone is healthy and well! Excited for the future and can't wait to see what you accomplish Aspen! So in love with these two."

Prior to the birth of his child, Nemechek was prepared to miss the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. There was a scenario in which his wife would go into labor at the same time as the race, so Kyle Busch Motorsports had a backup plan. Cup Series driver Christopher Bell was on "baby watch" and ready to get behind the wheel of the No. 4 if needed.

A driver that has competed in all three of NASCAR's series, Nemechek is in the midst of his first season with KBM after five with NEMCO Motorsports. This transition to the No. 4 has provided immediate results on the track. Nemechek secured his spot in the playoffs with a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He has also secured two more top-five finishes during the first portion of the 23-race schedule.

While Nemechek has found success in the majority of 2021's races, he did not secure a top finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. An incident occurred midway through Monday's race in which Nemechek started to slide. Fellow driver Matt Crafton pushed him and sent the No. 4 spinning. It came to a rest against the wall without suffering damage, but Derek Kraus slammed into the front fender of the truck after losing control.

Nemechek's day came to an early end, and he voiced his displeasure with Crafton's team. Days later, he celebrated a very happy moment in the Nemechek family. The KBM driver will prepare for the next race on the schedule, which will take place on April 17, giving him plenty of time to be with his wife and their newborn.