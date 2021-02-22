NASCAR: Watch Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer Destroy Rental Cars During Pre-Race Coverage

✖

Clint Bowyer retired from the Cup Series at the end of the 2020 season and made a move to the Fox Sports booth. He joined Mike Joy and former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, reigniting a friendly rivalry. The two former drivers competed once again on Sunday and destroyed two rental cars in the process.

Bowyer and Gordon showcased their competitive sides during the pre-race festivities at Daytona International Speedway. They put on suits and hopped in two rental cars — a Ford and Chevrolet to match their Cup Series sponsorships. They then raced around part of the iconic track while trying to beat each other to the booth. Though they purposely took time to wreck each other while providing entertainment for viewers.

They destroyed two rental cars, but @JeffGordonWeb and @ClintBowyer eventually made it to the broadcast booth. pic.twitter.com/4Tho7JMVQO — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 22, 2021

The two rental cars didn't quite have the same top speed as the Cup Series cars that they drove during their respective NASCAR careers, but the two retired drivers pushed the vehicles to the limit. They conducted pit maneuvers on each other while laughing hysterically. At one point, Gordon drove with his headlight in his hand before throwing it out the window and into Bowyer's path.

"You know, folks, we wanted to auction those two cars off for charity, but one of them caught fire," Joy said. "There's not enough left. How about we sign some of the pieces. We'll auction those off."

Bowyer posted a photo of his beaten and bruised Ford Fusion on Monday morning, showing the extent of the damage. There were several noticeable issues, but they didn't prevent the Fox Sports commentator from making his best sales pitch. He even made sure to clarify his preferred payment method.

"One owner/ garage kept. Normal wear and tear but I’m talking knee deep in rubber!" Bowyer wrote in his Instagram "advertisement" on Monday. "Air blows cold!! Won a race at the famed [Rolex 24 Hours] track in [Daytona] 'under protest' MAKE OFFER!!! Cash talks....[cash emoji]"

There was certainly some editing involved to make the pre-race video come to life, especially considering that the final product didn't show Gordon's car catch on fire. The viewers said that they didn't care. They simply expressed a desire to see Bowyer and Gordon continue their rivalry in the coming weeks and wreck even more rental cars before races on the Fox schedule.