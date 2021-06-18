NASCAR Fans Get Heated (Literally) as Nashville Race Bans Coolers
NASCAR is returning to Nashville this weekend to take part in the Ally 400. The good news for fans is there will be no restrictions on attendance, which means there will be 38,000 for the first Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway since 1984. However, fans are not happy with the fact that coolers have been banned in the grandstand.
Nashville Superspeedway said this decision was named to reduce "the need to search them as part of the admission process." Fans are also encouraged to wear facemasks if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Not too much has been said about the coolers from officials, but everyone is still looking forward to the event.
“This is an incredible milestone and shows all the progress we as a society and a sport have made against COVID-19,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “It also shows us how eager race fans in this area are to see the return of the NASCAR Cup Series. We appreciate the confidence that local and state health officials have shown in us to host our fans in a responsible way. The protocols and procedures we will have in place, along with the excitement surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Nashville, will create the first of many sold out events at Nashville Superspeedway.” Here's a look at fans getting headed (literally) about the coolers.
@NashvilleSuperS could allow coolers, or at least outside beer in clear bags. However they are using covid protocols (with a sold out grandstand.....lol) as an excuse to milk every dime from the fans. I mean ice is on the banned list FFs. Heat index will be hovering around 100— Drew (@CoolerDrew) June 15, 2021
One fan wrote: "Don't know specifically about Tennessee law but in many states you can't bring your own alcohol because if you get excessively intoxicated that's a legal problem for the track. If you have to go to a vendor for a beer than they can deny you if you're too drunk, like at a bar."
I can see why NASCAR is losing fans in droves. Terrible aero/engine packages, inconsistent and boring tracks (cookie cutter 1.5 mile), and now money grabbing by disallowing coolers in tracks, forcing fans to pay $5 for a bottle of warm water. How long can we defend the sport?— zach (@Zachbyrn) June 14, 2021
Another fan wrote: "I'll stick to the cooler argument forever. Tracks may have brought on the cooler ban as a non-contact point which made since when COVID restrictions were heavy, but packing 40k people in a track and still following that is strictly a marketing scheme."
(From Dover’s website) pic.twitter.com/nSjrZW4lvm— zach (@Zachbyrn) June 14, 2021
One Twitter user stated: We will be there at Nashville. I get no outside alcohol. But coolers? I can't take my backpack with a built in cooler but I can take a clear backpack and pack it will ice packs. WTF already. Going to be hot. I don't hydrate with$4 bottles of Aquafina."
@NashvilleSuperS @RandyThePlumbe3 I’m going to the race this upcoming weekend at Nashville. It’s going to be humid and hot! Let us bring coolers!! I don’t want to get up and miss 10-15 laps for water the cost up to 7 bucks @dennyhamlin is with us!!— GlenBundren_Jr (@GlenBundren) June 14, 2021
"Looks like Nashville won't allow coolers in the track (reason: idk) and they promised they would allow it before but they didn't," one fan stated.
The fact that you can’t take coolers to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend is asinine.— A (@_littlebitfancy) June 15, 2021
Here's a solution. One fan revealed: "Seen alot of anger about no coolers being allowed at Nashville. It was like that at the 600. We just got a clear backpack and threw ice and beer in it. Problem solved."
🗣Let fans bring coolers into the track again, SMI.
Way too hot at these summer daytime races to not allow a cooler of drinks.
These guys get it.👇 https://t.co/eJ5KtsQcNO— Jason Schultz (@HeyJasonSchultz) June 18, 2021
One fan wrote: "The Cooler/Beverage Policy in Nashville this weekend is unfortunate. It doesn't need to be that way. The Indy 500 had 3x as many people & still allowed coolers & any drinks. The track was flawless in how the executed entry with coolers and everyone was happy."
@jeff_gluck if @NashvilleSSPrez has media availability this weekend, can you please ask him about this? Archive of 2/18/21 shows Nashville allowing coolers and beer to be brought in. Once the race sold out they changed this policy for “health” reasons. pic.twitter.com/ovqncjgJv2— Drew (@CoolerDrew) June 17, 2021
"I'm still waiting on the NASCAR media to talk about Nashville speedway banning coolers and ice for this weekends races," a fan wrote. "Time to stand up for the people."