NASCAR Fans Get Heated (Literally) as Nashville Race Bans Coolers

NASCAR is returning to Nashville this weekend to take part in the Ally 400. The good news for fans is there will be no restrictions on attendance, which means there will be 38,000 for the first Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway since 1984. However, fans are not happy with the fact that coolers have been banned in the grandstand.

Nashville Superspeedway said this decision was named to reduce "the need to search them as part of the admission process." Fans are also encouraged to wear facemasks if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Not too much has been said about the coolers from officials, but everyone is still looking forward to the event.

“This is an incredible milestone and shows all the progress we as a society and a sport have made against COVID-19,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “It also shows us how eager race fans in this area are to see the return of the NASCAR Cup Series. We appreciate the confidence that local and state health officials have shown in us to host our fans in a responsible way. The protocols and procedures we will have in place, along with the excitement surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Nashville, will create the first of many sold out events at Nashville Superspeedway.” Here's a look at fans getting headed (literally) about the coolers.