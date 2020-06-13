NASCAR Fans Fired up as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Impresses During Hooters 250
Saturday afternoon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took part in the Xfinity Series' Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami. This was his lone start of the season, and it provided longtime fans the opportunity to watch him compete once again following his 2017 retirement. These viewers only became more excited when they saw Earnhardt Jr. take the lead at the start of Stage 3.
Noah Gragson, the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro, won Stage 2 but faced a penalty when he failed to stop inside his pit box. Earnhardt Jr. secured the lead coming out of pit road and took the lead. This immediately excited the fans and created conversations about his chances. Earnhardt finished fifth overall during his previous two starts, one each in 2018 and 2019.
Earnhardt Jr. did not maintain his lead at the start of Stage 3 due to Ross Chastain passing him, but the fans didn't care. They saw that more than 70 laps remained and believed that the retired driver would take care of business. These fans expressed that they couldn't wait for the win and immediately began planning their celebrations.
Dale Jr is all the way back baby— 901 Vol (@yaboydunter) June 13, 2020
prevnext
@DaleJr still has it MUCH more than I ever would of thought....this is nuts #Hooters250— #HorseRacing Chaz63 (@chaz63) June 13, 2020
That boy can still wheel er @DaleJr https://t.co/swKGEdl5P1— Ken Carey (@Carey88K) June 13, 2020
prevnext
I’m yelling DALE JR come on baby— Maggie Jo Davis (@MaggieDaviss22) June 13, 2020
Dale jr leading makes not being at this race that much worse @jimmywaggs3 😫😫— z (@thorvette88) June 13, 2020
prevnext
@DaleJr to the front, get it trending— Graham Hill (@GrahamHilll) June 13, 2020
Dale Earnhardt Jr is leading a race. What year is this??— Raul Montemayor® (@RaulM956) June 13, 2020
prevnext
My MAN DALE JR GONNA WIN pic.twitter.com/pcCmvM4pMK— Ray Obryant🏳️🌈 (@rayman_90) June 13, 2020
And now...@DaleJr is in the lead. #NASCAR #JRNation pic.twitter.com/pl20W8E8QR— NOTDaleJR88 (@NOTDaleJR88) June 13, 2020
prevnext
Hear that roar? That the crowd screaming because @DaleJr is the leader.— BackStretchRacing © 🏁🏁 (@backstretchrace) June 13, 2020
The green flag is out in the final stage at @HomesteadMiami #Hooters250 pic.twitter.com/kUGAUPzeoz
Dale Earnhardt Jr is leading a NASCAR race rn :)— Cody McGhee (@CodyMcGhee4real) June 13, 2020
prevnext
@DaleJr to the lead in the Busch race @HomesteadMiami . I think the kid might have a future in racing.......— Philip Miller (@therealphilipm) June 13, 2020
Absolutely loving this!!!!! @DaleJr #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/eWB5q2vV7f— Alek @ (@AlekChamberlin) June 13, 2020
prev
This race is absolutely amazing!! Great battling for the lead. Dale Jr is having a blast out there! #NASCAR— Alex Gray (@AlexGray83) June 13, 2020