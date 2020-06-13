NASCAR Fans Fired up as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Impresses During Hooters 250

Saturday afternoon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took part in the Xfinity Series' Hooters 250 at Homestead-Miami. This was his lone start of the season, and it provided longtime fans the opportunity to watch him compete once again following his 2017 retirement. These viewers only became more excited when they saw Earnhardt Jr. take the lead at the start of Stage 3.

Noah Gragson, the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro, won Stage 2 but faced a penalty when he failed to stop inside his pit box. Earnhardt Jr. secured the lead coming out of pit road and took the lead. This immediately excited the fans and created conversations about his chances. Earnhardt finished fifth overall during his previous two starts, one each in 2018 and 2019.

Earnhardt Jr. did not maintain his lead at the start of Stage 3 due to Ross Chastain passing him, but the fans didn't care. They saw that more than 70 laps remained and believed that the retired driver would take care of business. These fans expressed that they couldn't wait for the win and immediately began planning their celebrations.