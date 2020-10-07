Nascar: Erik Jones Unveils Superhero Power Paint Scheme Ahead of Cup Series Race in Charlotte

✖

Erik Jones will have a new look to his No. 20 Toyota car for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race. On Tuesday, Jones unveiled a superhero-theme paint scheme that was designed by four children from the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte. Each child designed the car with their own superhero powers. Zackery,14, and Sofia,12, both chose the power of teleportation. Christian, 12, selected invincibility and Kyler, 12, selected the power to be invisible.

Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing and Ace Hardware have teamed up with CRAFTSMAN to raise awareness and funds for the Children's Miracle Network to celebrate the Racing for a Miracle program. The companies will donate $100,000 to support the CMN Hospitals while providing four CMN Hospitals children a memorable experience at the race this weekend.

Check out the SUPER new paint scheme @Erik_Jones will be rocking on his No. 20 Camry at Charlotte this weekend, designed by some of our very special friends. #TeamCRAFTSMAN pic.twitter.com/RIRnx9F2FR — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 6, 2020

"I’m excited to be back supporting the Racing for a Miracle program for the second year in a row,” Jones said in a press release. “This program and the kids from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are inspirational. I’m proud to be driving the CRAFTSMAN Toyota this weekend, motivated by the superhero powers chosen by the four real-life heroes who helped design our Camry. I wish Zackery, Christian, Sofia and Kyler could be at the track with us this weekend, but I hope they'll be watching and know this race is for them. It would be really cool to get them to victory lane and be able to celebrate not only them, but everyone who supports this great program."

"With limitations on at-track attendance, we had fun bringing the program to life virtually this year with the help of our partners," Tony Merritt, Director of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker said. "This is always our favorite moment of the year, and it’s so inspiring to see the excitement of these incredible kids. The Ace Foundation and CRAFTSMAN are proud to honor them at the Charlotte NASCAR race this weekend in support of the tremendous work of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals."

Jones, 24, is one of the top young drivers in NASCAR. He was named 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year and has won two races in the Cup Series. In his last race, the YellaWood 500 which took place this past weekend, Jones came in second place. His teammate, Danny Hamlin, came in first.