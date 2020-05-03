NASCAR: David Hasselhoff Belts National Anthem for iRacing Event, Fans Have No Idea How to React

NASCAR's Pro Invitational Series continued with a virtual "iRacing" event at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. This race was expected to be Denny Hamlin's shot at redemption after his daughter turned off his monitor near the end of the Geico 70, but before this race could take place, David Hasselhoff first had to sing the national anthem.

The Baywatch and Knight Rider star stepped in front of his camera on Sunday, wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He removed the protective device and began singing the "Star Spangled Banner." There was the expectation that the man responsible for "Jump In My Car" would provide his own rendition, and this was proven true in the opening bars. His version was quite different than that performed by Rita Wilson on April 5.

When Hasselhoff took off his mask and began singing, there were mixed responses. Some fans thought that having him sing was just the perfect addition to the Pro Invitational Series. Others were far less convinced. They didn't appreciate Hasselhoff's rendition of the national anthem.

The third group of viewers, on the other hand, didn't really care about the level of singing ability or the rendition. They were far more focused on Hasselhoff's attire. These Twitter users wanted to explain that his shirt was unbuttoned much too far and that he should have looked in a mirror.