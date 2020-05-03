NASCAR: David Hasselhoff Belts National Anthem for iRacing Event, Fans Have No Idea How to React
NASCAR's Pro Invitational Series continued with a virtual "iRacing" event at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. This race was expected to be Denny Hamlin's shot at redemption after his daughter turned off his monitor near the end of the Geico 70, but before this race could take place, David Hasselhoff first had to sing the national anthem.
The Baywatch and Knight Rider star stepped in front of his camera on Sunday, wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He removed the protective device and began singing the "Star Spangled Banner." There was the expectation that the man responsible for "Jump In My Car" would provide his own rendition, and this was proven true in the opening bars. His version was quite different than that performed by Rita Wilson on April 5.
"STAY STRONG." @DavidHasselhoff performs the national anthem before today's #ProInvitationalSeries race.pic.twitter.com/ZbJXrfBPAC— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 3, 2020
When Hasselhoff took off his mask and began singing, there were mixed responses. Some fans thought that having him sing was just the perfect addition to the Pro Invitational Series. Others were far less convinced. They didn't appreciate Hasselhoff's rendition of the national anthem.
The third group of viewers, on the other hand, didn't really care about the level of singing ability or the rendition. They were far more focused on Hasselhoff's attire. These Twitter users wanted to explain that his shirt was unbuttoned much too far and that he should have looked in a mirror.
David Hasselhoff singing the national anthem for this race is something i thought i would never see haha #ProInvitationalSeries #NASCAR #iRacing— Cody Llamas (@XxTeam48LowesXx) May 3, 2020
I did not like that anthem by David Hasselhoff lol #NASCAR— Court Court (@court_cloutier) May 3, 2020
I'm too sober to watch David Hasselhoff sing the national anthem for a virtual #Nascar race. #iRacing— Darin Bartholomew (@DarinB22) May 3, 2020
David Hasselhoff just sang the National Anthem for NASCAR @iRacing and it was everything you thought it would be. Fantastic! 👨🏼🦰— Brandon Myers (@hackerhog) May 3, 2020
If you would have told me that David Hasselhoff would sing the national anthem @MonsterMile or any NASCAR race, I woulda called you crazy. Also, he’s a triple platinum recording artist? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qwRFk2whRn— KC Heschel (@KC_Heschel21) May 3, 2020
Two words:
David Hasselhoff
He killed the National Anthem for the @NASCAR @iRacing event at virtual Dover.
Well done @DavidHasselhoff! #Nascar— Reading Tweets in (@The_Crap_House) May 3, 2020
David Hasselhoff was showing waaaaay too much cleavage #NASCAR— jaxparrothead (@jaxparrothead) May 3, 2020
David Hasselhoff singing the national anthem is like... #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qPhRjBIpOf— Derek Crudele (@DerekCrudele) May 3, 2020
I won a Belarusian soccer match overnight and am currently holding a ticket on an Nascar iRacing event in which David Hasselhoff just sang the national anthem for. What a time to be alive!— Jesse "there will be baseball" Thomas (@BroadcastJesse) May 3, 2020
Ladies n gentlemen;
We just heard the worst Nat'l Anthem in @nascar history
No thx, David Hasselhoff 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/32FMXAcQpT— texas dad (@20meansspeed) May 3, 2020
Is the quarantine over now that David Hasselhoff just sang the National Anthem? Could have used @dennyhamlin’s daughter and her remote for that!! #iRacing #NASCAR— Cay Martinez (@TmartX2_Dad) May 3, 2020
Watching NASCAR put on a video game race. They got David Hasselhoff to sing the national anthem. What a mess.— Clay (@clayTRON8000) May 3, 2020
Huge miss by #NASCAR to not intro the David Hasselhoff national anthem with this video.
Would’ve really had the juices flowing on a whole other level for today’s race. pic.twitter.com/pxGhJmUg9N— Slide Job (@TheSlideJob) May 3, 2020
I'm on my couch watching NASCAR I-Racing and just witnessed David Hasselhoff, with his shirt unbuttoned down to his schlong, absolutely butcher the national anthem. All of this is so wrong in 1000 different ways.— Marc Montague (@mtm007dawg) May 3, 2020