NASCAR’s Corey LaJoie and Wife Kelly Welcome First Child

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie is a new father. Earlier this week, LaJoie shared a photo of his wife, Kelly, holding their first child, Levi Ronnie. According to NBC Sports, Levi Ronnie was supposed to be born around Easter — which is April 12 — but the sweet bundle of joy decided to come to the world a little earlier than planned.

Levi Ronnie LaJoie showed up early last night. My heart just might explode. pic.twitter.com/tI5gAdtMYF — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) March 11, 2020

A number of NASCAR fans showed a lot of support for the LaJoie family, flooding the comments section with a number of heart emojis, prayers and blessings.

“Congratulations! Praying for Kelly, Levi, and you as you start the next chapter in your lives,” one fan wrote. “We are 3 weeks in to it and there is nothing like it!”

“Congratulations to you both!!” another fan wrote. “Seeing your child for first time…it doesn’t get much better than that. The word ‘Agape’ has an even more real meaning now, doesn’t it @CoreyLaJoie?”

“Congrats!” a third fan added. “There nothing like that small tiny person in you life to remind you of how wonderful and amazing the World is…and suddenly you understand the Creator and his immense Love! Enjoy every moment, you blink and their headed to College!”

LaJoie was involved in the Daytona 500 crash that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital. In one of the more famous photos from the race, LaJoie is seen kneeling by his car while it was on fire. Days after the crash, LaJoie explained what he was doing.

“A lot of speculation as to what was going through my little noggin here. Here [are] the facts,” LaJoie wrote on Instagram. “The wind was knocked out of me so I was catching my breath, I was wiggling my fingers and toes to make sure they were still connected, I was confused as my brain tried to process what my body just went through and I was hurting from the sub straps containing the force of the frontal impact.”

“While I was down there I did send up a ‘thank you, Jesus, for your hand of protection’ prayer and at that moment I had no idea who I hit or the severity of it,” the driver continued. “I’m hearing very optimistic things on Ryan’s condition so your prayers are working guys, keep it rolling.”

LaJoie, 28 is in the early stages of his NASCAR career. In 97 NASCAR Cup Series races, LaJoie has finished in the top 10 three times including an eighth-place finish at this year’s Daytona 500.