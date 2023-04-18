NASCAR: Cody Ware's Replacement Revealed, Races at Martinsville

Cody Ware was ruled out of NASCAR's Cup Series race in Martinsville on Sunday due to his arrest earlier this month, leading to NASCAR suspending him. Rick Ware Racing found a driver to take his place, as Zane Smith competed in the 400-lap race at Martinsville Speedway, per Beyond the Flag. It was the 23-year-old's first Cup Series race of the year, and he finished 34th.

Smith is known for his success in the Truck Series as he won the Truck Series title last year. He has competed in 71 Truck Series races and has earned nine victories with 51 top-10 finishes. And of those nine victories, two came this season, including a win at Daytona to start the year. Following the Truck Series win at Daytona, Smith took part in the Daytona 500 for Front Row Motorsports and finished 13th.

"Once we got to about 10 to go I'm like, man, please, please no caution," Smith said before racing in the Daytona 500. "But just a huge shout-out to my whole FRM team, our Wellcare Mustang was good enough to get in, which there's a lot of really good open cars. Just so proud of everyone. Wellcare and better, Ford Performance. I don't know what life is. I had Jimmie Johnson parked behind me. I watched him all my life growing up and still is my idol. Just unbelievable being in the Great American Race."

This Sunday, Smith will join Front Row Motorsports again to compete in the Cup Series race in Talladega. "I've seen the success Todd [Gilliland] is having with the team this year," Smith said this week, per Speedway Digest. "They have stepped up and have had really good results. I'm just trying to come in and keep that momentum going for the team. I have a little bit more experience after Daytona. That will help.

Ware was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a woman in North Carolina. The incident occurred on April 3, and Ware was released on a $3,000 bond. Following the arrest Rick Ware Racing said, "We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR's position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course. RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond."