'NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Saturday morning, NASCAR fans had their first opportunity to view the 2020 Cup Series season in an entirely different way. The first episode of a new documentary series, NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure, became available. Here's how fans of motorsports can tune in and relive the 2020 season.

Created as a partnership between racing's sanctioning body and MotorTrend, NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure is available exclusively on MotorTrend On Demand. The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. There is a free seven-day trial as well for new subscribers. Paying for the service provides an ad-free experience and early access to popular shows. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.

The series starts Oct. 31 with the first episode, "Hit the Brakes." This opening episode begins after Ryan Newman's crash in the season-opening Daytona 500 and follows trips to Las Vegas and Southern California. The episode also covers the COVID-19-forced postponement that brought the season to a screeching halt.

The seven-episode season will continue with a new episode launching every Saturday from Nov. 7 until Dec. 12. The second episode, "United We Stand," focuses on the Cup Series' only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and the push to ban the Confederate flag. The series continues with an episode featuring Newman's return to the Daytona International Speedway, as well as the continuing playoff series.

According to NASCAR, the documentary series will highly several of the top Cup Series drivers through interviews. The list includes Austin Dillon, Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Newman, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. among others. The drivers will discuss the highs and lows of the season, as well as the coronavirus-forced stoppage.

"It’s been a truly remarkable year for NASCAR and this new docuseries from MotorTrend will tell the story of this season through the lens of our leaders and drivers who made it happen," said Tim Clark, NASCAR's Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. "For our fans, it’s an inside look at how NASCAR overcame significant challenges to create one of the more memorable seasons in our history."

One of the more interesting episodes will take part as the series comes to an end. Episode 6 will focus on the final three playoff races prior to the championship cutoff. The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, as well as its significant weather delay, will take center stage and show how the drivers spent their time.

The MotorTrend streaming app is home to several programs for auto enthusiasts. MotorTrend OnDemand has every episode of the original Top Gear that featured Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Additionally, MotorTrend's app has episodes of Chip Foose's Overhaulin', the original series Roadkill and several other auto-centric shows. There is even a massive NASCAR collection featuring classic races and other documentary series.