NASCAR, MotorTrend Partner for Documentary Series Focused on 2020 Season

The 2020 NASCAR season has featured massive wrecks, postponed races and discussions about social justice, all of which have combined to create a memorable schedule. Now the season and the sport's biggest drivers will take center stage as part of a new documentary series. NASCAR has partnered with the MotorTrend Group to create NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure.

According to a press release, the new documentary series begins on Oct. 31, exclusively on the MotorTrend app. The first episode, "Hit the Brakes," begins after Ryan Newman's crash in the season-opening Daytona 500 and tracks the early races in the schedule. The episode also covers the COVID-19-forced postponement that brought the season to a screeching halt.

The series continues with a second episode, "United We Stand," that focuses on the Cup Series' only black driver, Bubba Wallace, and the push to ban the Confederate flag. The series continues with an episode featuring Newman's return to the Daytona International Speedway, the first round of the Cup Series playoffs and the entire round of 12 that came to an end on Sunday.

NASCAR 2020: Under Pressure will feature seven total episodes, two of which have not yet been filmed or edited. The sixth episode focuses on the round of eight and the final eliminations that will take place. The seventh episode will focus on the championship race in Phoenix. Four drivers will enter but only one will end the day as a champion.

"Our audience craves stories deeply rooted in their automotive interests but that also offer something beyond what is under the hood," said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group, in a statement. "This docuseries puts fans in the driver’s seat, providing them with a full view of what it’s like competing in NASCAR during what became the sport’s most transformative, challenging season ever. We’re excited to share NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE with the world."

The MotorTrend streaming app is home to several programs for auto enthusiasts. MotorTrend OnDemand has every episode of the original Top Gear that featured Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. Additionally, MotorTrend's app has episodes of Chip Foose's Overhaulin', the original series Roadkill and several other auto-centric shows. There is even a massive NASCAR collection featuring classic races and other documentary series.

The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. Paying for the service provides an ad-free experience and early access to popular shows. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.