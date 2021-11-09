Naomi Osaka’s Big Career Update Has Fans Cheering Her On

Naomi Osaka is making a comeback. Last week, the tennis superstar took to Twitter to share photos of her on the tennis court, indicating her return after taking two months off. After losing in the US Open, Osaka said she was taking a break from tennis after an emotional year.

“I feel like for me recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy. I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said at the time, per Fox Sports. “I don’t think that’s normal. I didn’t really want to cry. Basically, I feel like I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match. I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.”

At the start of the year, things were looking up for Osaka after winning the Australian Open. But after announcing she wasn’t doing any press conferences during the French Open, Osaka withdrew from the tournament after being criticized for the decision. Now, it looks like Osaka is ready to be back on top, and fans have her back.

kinda rusty but feels good to be back 🎾💕 I really want to say thank you everyone for all the kind messages, I really appreciate it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AF0dDukRPE — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) November 5, 2021

One fan responded: “Praying for you and you will make a great comeback like never before. Forget about the naysayers.From where I’m from we say a tree with great fruits have people throwing stones at it to sample the fruits.”

Its good news you are back Osaka, the game is in your hands my dear and it is all abaut wanting it determination and working hard. You win today its nice, you loose tmoro its ok there is tomorrowagain. Working hard yields. Enjoy — busi (@Busi_3) November 6, 2021

Another fan wrote: “Glad you’re back hitting balls but please… As soon as you’ve read this message hand control of your social media to an independent agent that you can trust to filter out all the distracting & upsetting nonsense letting you concentrate on being healthy & enjoying tennis.”

Amen!!! Happy for you! Believe!

KEEP ON TRUCKING NO MATTER WHAT! learn from your losses that is how we grow. 🔥🔥🔥you are a great and gifted as a tennis player bit even the greatest dont win every single time — nicole mooskin (@NMooskin) November 6, 2021

One Twitter user wrote: “Nothing but love for you. I never saw tennis or cared till my wife and I were in a hotel and she tuned in and told me all about the game and how she played as a girl. I immediately chose you as my player and have never looked back. You are an inspiration.”

Another fan said: “Welcome back and good luck Naomi! It’s obvious that you need to get in shape again. Don’t worry. Remember my modest technical advice. Emphasize: a) drop shots; b)approach more the net; and c) the slice. Once you master these, you will be unstoppable!”

🎾 ❤️🎾….. eye of the tiger ❤️🐅❤️#1# in the world 🌎 iz urs booboo — Martttyyy (@Martttyyy1) November 6, 2021

Another fan said: We are the ones who should Thank You! What you say (or don’t say), do (or don’t do), … are making differences in sports (and outside of sports). Thanks for being you, and being a great example for us who admires you in many ways!”

We kept you prayed up, in Jesus' name you will be ok. Keep healthy and blessed baby girl 🙏💕🙏. Can't wait to see you again on the courts. On your own time, one day at a time. — Jamaican Celtic 🍀🍀🍀🍀🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@aliciak84379783) November 6, 2021

One fan stated: “How happy to hear that your back in the swing of things. Pardon the pun. But I’ve enjoyed watching you play your game and was sad to see what you were going through! Welcome back!! And go get em!!! Peace and love to you and your family.”

And this fan wrote: “Continue to sail on! You can do this! I’m a NAMI member and I stand firm on eradicating the stigma of being open about mental health issues. I’m one who has survived depression, anxiety and S.A.D. (seasonal affective disorder for years. I’m still here”