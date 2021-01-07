NAACP Compares Capitol Riots to Colin Kaepernick Protest: 'You Thought Taking a Knee Was Too Much?'

✖

The NAACP asked Donald Trump one question as his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. The organization went to Twitter to compare the incident to what former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick did over four years ago. Kaepernick protested the racial injustice and police brutality going on in the country by taking a knee. That led to him taking a lot of heat from Trump.

"And you thought ‘Taking A Knee’ was too much!?!” the official Twitter account for the NAACP tweeted, as reported by The Huffington Post. The NAACP already released a statement on how it wants Trump impeached. Trump only has a little less than two weeks remaining in his term, but impeachment would mean he would not be able to run for president again.

“What we are witnessing at this moment is the manifestation and culmination of reckless leadership, a pervasive misuse of power, and anarchy," the NAACP said in its statement. "This is not protesting or activism; this is an insurrection, an assault on our democracy, and a coup incited by President Trump." The organization went on to say that "President Trump’s misconduct is unmistakable and has proven time and time again that it is a grave threat and harm to the fragile fabric of our country. In the latest show of failed leadership, we witnessed the Capitol under siege by bad actors who had no other objective than to disrupt the constitutional proceedings of a fair and rightful transition of power."

As the riots were going on, Trump's aides were urging him to make a stronger statement than what he posted on Twitter. He sent a video message to the protesters, which led to his social media accounts being locked and suspended. Trump told the supporters to go home but also noted the election was stolen from him.

"We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time. There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But, we can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you; you're very special. You've seen what happens; you've seen how others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But, go home and go home in peace."