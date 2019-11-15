Multiple Suspensions, Fines in Steelers vs Browns Brawl

The NFL had made its decision on the brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. The league announced on Friday both teams have been fined $250,000 and three players have been suspended. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season including the playoffs, Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey is suspended three games, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is suspended for one game.

“Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely – at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason – and must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount. Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon,” the NFL said in a statement.”

Garrett received the harshest suspension for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. Pouncey was suspended for attacking Garrett. “Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent,” the NFL continued.

Ogunjobi is suspended for shoving Rudolph from behind. The NFL also mentioned it’s possible more punishments could be on the way, “Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation. Additional discipline for other players will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area,” the league stated.

After the game, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens talked about Garrett and he said what on happen on Thursday night is not who he really is. Kitchens told reporters, “That is not who Myles wants to be. “That is not who we are going to be. You have to be able to maintain your composure in times like that and under no circumstances, we will need anything to do with anything like that. I am embarrassed. Myles is embarrassed. It is not good. He understands what he did. He understands it is totally unacceptable, and we got to get through it.”

It will be interesting to see what happens on Dec. 1 when the Browns and Steelers meet again in Pittsburgh.