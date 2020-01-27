Sports

MSNBC Reporter Alison Morris Explains Controversial Word She Used in Kobe Bryant Live Report, and Social Media Weighs in

MSNBC reporter Alison Morris is defending herself after being accused of using the n-word in a clip of her reporting on the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles Sunday. In the clip, which quickly went viral, Morris was accused of using the n-word in the place of the word “Lakers” when talking about Bryant’s legacy, but the reporter took to Twitter immediately to claim she simply stumbled over her words while combining “Knicks” and the “Lakers.”

“Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term,” she concluded. “I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

People in the on-air personality’s mentions were divided on whether she was covering up the use of a racial slur on live TV or had simply become tongue-tied as she claimed. Many believed Morris, supporting her on social media:

Others were not convinced, reposting the clip to Twitter and declaring things were “over” for the reporter.

Photo credit: Getty / Andrew D. Bernstein

