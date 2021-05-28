'Moneyball' Author Michael Lewis' Daughter Killed in Horrifying Car Crash

✖

Michael Lewis, the financial journalist who wrote the book Moneyball, announced his 19-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash with her boyfriend this week. Dixie Lewis, 19, and Ross Schultz, 20, were in a head-on car accident on Tuesday afternoon near Truckee, California. Schultz was driving the car crossed lanes and hit a Freightliner semi truck. The driver of the truck only suffered minor injuries, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced... She loved Ross, with whom she died," Michael Lewis said in a statement to Berkleyside. "She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling. Her mother, Tabitha, and I, and her brother Walker and sister Quinn are going to find ways for her memory to live in her absence.”

According to Schultz's aunt, Lock Schultz Jaeger, said the couple met when they were in high school. “Ross loved his friends and he loved his family and, boy, did he love Dixie, who died with him.” she said. “They were funny, they were charming, and they were both very smart. They were kind and they had friendships and relationships that were the deepest and most incredible bond.”

Authorities don't believe there was foul play, and the California Police Department is looking for witnesses to help them find out what happened. CHP Officer Jacob Williams said it's not clear why the car that had Schultz and Lewis veered into oncoming traffic.

Dixie Lewis's mother, Tabitha Soren, worked for MTV as a political correspondent. “Dixie was a fighter—and not just for herself but for everyone," Soren said in a statement. "She had a fire in her that people could feel when she walked in the room. She used her intensity to bring up everyone around her and she tried so hard at everything she did.”

Michael Lewis, 60, wrote Moneyball in 2003, and it tells the story of the Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane putting together a winning team despite a small budget. The book was made into a movie that was released in 2011 and starred Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. Lewis's other works include The Blind Side, The Big Short and The Fifth Risk.