‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

The final NFL game of Week 14 takes place tonight with two NFC West teams going to battle. Along with the game being an important divisional matchup, it also has an impact on the NFC standings with the Los Angels Rams being the No. 5 seed and the Arizona Cardinals being No. 1. This week’s Monday Nigth Football game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast on ESPN 2 will not air tonight as they are taking the week off. The game will also stream on ESPN.com, ESPN App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Rams (8-4) are looking to finish strong and take the division lead away from the Cardinals. They earned a much-needed win last week, dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7. Before the win, the Rams lost their last three games. A big key for the Rams’ success tonight is running back Sony Michel who rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries against the Jaguars.

“(He) comes to work every single day. You can tell he’s been in New England,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said after Thursday’s practice, per the team’s official website. “He’s a grinder. He likes to come in here and work and that’s awesome. I think both he and (RB) Darrell (Henderson Jr.) have done excellent jobs when we’ve asked them to do it this year. Continue to hopefully get the same kind of effort from both those guys.”

The Cardinals (10-2) have the best record in the NFL and were the last team to remain undefeated before losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. They have won their last two games, including a 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears last week. Running back James Conner has been one of the keys to the team’s success as he has 12 rushing touchdowns this year. The Cardinals have also gotten strong production from linebacker Markus Golden who has eight tackles for loss and 10 sacks. But quarterback Kyle Murray has been the steady hand for the Cardinals and knows the more they win, the more attention the media will give him.

“As far as being mentioned with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, those type of guys, those are the guys you look up to, the best to have ever played the game,” Murray said Thursday when asked about being an MVP candidate, per the team’s official website. “It’s definitely an honor. Hopefully, we can keep playing at a high level.”