‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Giants vs. Chiefs

Week 8 of the NFL season ends with an interesting matchup. The New York Giants (2-5) are looking to get things back on track against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), a team that has also been struggling. Tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also stream on the ESPN App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App. There will also be Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, which will air on ESPN 2.

The Giants have struggled all season but are coming off of a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Daniel Jones had a strong outing, completing 23 of 33 for 203 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 28 yards and caught a pass for 16 yards. After the game, Jones talked about making the one-handed grab.

“Yeah, it was a pretty unathletic route getting out there, so he put it out there for me and I just tried to pull it in,” Jones said, per the team’s official website. Good play, good design, something we’d worked on all week. Good throw by (Wide Receiver) Dante (Pettis).”

The Giants are going to have their hands full against a desperate Chiefs team. They have already passed their loss total from last year (14-2) and matched their loss total from 2018 and 2019. The Chiefs have yet to win back-to-back games this season and are coming off a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not been his usual self, recording a passer rating of 97.9, which is a career-low for him. The defense is also struggling, allowing 29 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

“We came in here trying to build on the momentum we [built] last week and we didn’t do that,” Mahomes said after the loss against the Titans, per the team’s official website. “We have enough leaders on this team, we have to find a way [to get better]. We’ll go in, we’ll talk about it, and we’ll figure it out. I trust that we’ll find it. That’s what part of being a great team [is all about]. You have to battle through adversity. It’s been rainbows and flowers these last few years, but when you want to build something substantial and great, you’re going to go through [times] like this.”