Monday Night Football Fans Rejoice Booger McFarland, Joe Tessitore's Removal From Announcing, but Have Plenty to Say About Replacements
Saturday afternoon, Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported that commentary duo Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not be back for Monday Night Football during the 2020 season. The pair took over after former color analyst Jon Gruden returned to coaching and Sean McDonough returned to calling college football. The first season, 2018, featured Tessitore, McFarland and tight end Jason Witten, but it became a two-man booth in 2019.
In the two seasons that they called Monday Night Football, Tessitore and McFarland drew constant criticism from football fans. There were many that mocked the analysis. Others made memes focused on McFarland's comments. The majority of viewers were unhappy with the duo and rejoiced when they heard the news that both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in other prominent roles within ESPN.
With this news surfacing on Saturday, there were several football fans that were extremely happy. They have long awaited this announcement and were happy to see that day finally arrive. Others were just focused on who would be replacing the duo. Deitsch reported that final decisions have not been made, but it's likely that ESPN will promote from within the company.
In a heartbeat.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) May 9, 2020
Peace and Quiet? 🤷🏼♂️ RT @CleSportsTwist: Alright football fans, who do you want replacing Joe Tessitore and Booger? Sounds like they want people internal which in Booger’s words: pic.twitter.com/coPn3hFrQY— Joe (@JoeInTippCity) May 9, 2020
Two words. Louis Riddick— RichardPenn (@CatalanRich) May 9, 2020
Give me Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky— Hank (@NHL2060) May 9, 2020
Booger McFarland is not returning to Monday Night Football, which means he will not be in the booth on ESPN on Monday nights. pic.twitter.com/1Cd7neezfv— Work-At-Home Head (@BigHeadBS) May 9, 2020
Booger McFarland is not coming back which means he most likely will not be the play by play analyst for MNF— weedie.RN (@_weedie21) May 9, 2020
Booger McFarland is officially not returning to the MNF booth. Let us rejoice pic.twitter.com/AOKoGs8Hiu— Cyril Zackary Penn IV (@cyrilpenn4) May 9, 2020
This is still Booger McFarland's best call on Monday Night Football. S/O to @PopeyesChicken 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ViV0AhU0oO— Four Verts 🏈 (@FourVerticals_) May 9, 2020
Tirico and Riddick, @ESPNNFL. Pay whatever you gotta pay.— Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) May 9, 2020
No more Booger McFarland, on MNF. You mean no more Booger-isms like...
Booger: The team with the most points at the end, wins the game
OR
Booger: The team that wins the Super Bowl is the best team in the NFL.
Will miss them... 2018-2019 pic.twitter.com/EH5dd4ZjXk— Mr. Handwasher 2020 (@BigManPauly) May 9, 2020
ESPN really f***d up when they let Mike Tirico go, now now they’re paying the consequences— Jesse (@BlindSideJesse) May 9, 2020
Louis should be given more responsibility @espn He’s fantastic!!!— Mike 🏈 (@mod3rd) May 9, 2020
Booger: it's going to be a different crew on Monday night football, because there will be different guys doing the play by play broadcast.— Dominic (@WeedSpencer) May 9, 2020
Wonder if Pat McAfee leaving his DAZN show is related to this news. I’m sure he’s getting strong consideration. Personally, I’d like to see Andrew Hawkins in the booth— T M (@reshmanuel) May 9, 2020
#PatMcAfeeShowLive @PatMcAfeeShow let’s go pic.twitter.com/hd4nVI1oeW— Tw (@F3BoyScout) May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
Hearing Booger Will No Longer Be On Monday Night Football... #NFL pic.twitter.com/gM0TL4IOH3— Peoples Hernandez (@TerryWhoBoned_) May 9, 2020
#MNF #NFL @ESPNNFL Booger is officially gone. Finally some good news for a change! Silence was better than listening to Booger.— Sean Maxwell 🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Saint_Ziggy) May 9, 2020
Breaking News: ESPN to hire new “Booger” pic.twitter.com/WEHimBqEUa— Amish Baby Machine Pop Culture Podcast (@AmishBMachine) May 9, 2020
I know people mostly make fun of booger but I couldn’t stand tessitore either. His voice drives me up a wall— mark (@markkern46) May 9, 2020
Booger I like as a 3rd guy from the sideline but Tessitore was bad bad https://t.co/bjYKkm5Z3c— Rondo (@Rj_nuara17) May 9, 2020