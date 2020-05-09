Monday Night Football Fans Rejoice Booger McFarland, Joe Tessitore's Removal From Announcing, but Have Plenty to Say About Replacements

Saturday afternoon, Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported that commentary duo Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not be back for Monday Night Football during the 2020 season. The pair took over after former color analyst Jon Gruden returned to coaching and Sean McDonough returned to calling college football. The first season, 2018, featured Tessitore, McFarland and tight end Jason Witten, but it became a two-man booth in 2019.

In the two seasons that they called Monday Night Football, Tessitore and McFarland drew constant criticism from football fans. There were many that mocked the analysis. Others made memes focused on McFarland's comments. The majority of viewers were unhappy with the duo and rejoiced when they heard the news that both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in other prominent roles within ESPN.

With this news surfacing on Saturday, there were several football fans that were extremely happy. They have long awaited this announcement and were happy to see that day finally arrive. Others were just focused on who would be replacing the duo. Deitsch reported that final decisions have not been made, but it's likely that ESPN will promote from within the company.