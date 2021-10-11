‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Colts vs. Ravens

Week 5 of the NFL season ends tonight with an interesting AFC contest. The Indianapolis Colts will look to keep things rolling against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will stream on ESPN+, ESPN App and the Yahoo Sports App.

After losing the first three games of the year, the Colts earned a 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who joined the Colts from the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason, threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Running back Jonathan Taylor also had a big game, rushing for 103 yards and one touchdown.

“We know our offense is built to run the ball, and we haven’t done that well up to this point of the season,” said tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who had two touchdown receptions on the day, per the team’s official website. “We kind of got it going last week, so we kind of wanted to pick up on that, so this week we came out, we ran the ball well early, and that just opened up the passing game — some of the play-action stuff and our crossing routes and different things like that. So we’ve just got to continue to build off this momentum.”

The Ravens have won their last three games after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in the season opener. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in four games this year. The Colts will have a challenging time defending Jackson, who broke the single-season record for rushing yards in a season from a quarterback in 2019.

“It will be different next week and the week after. It’s always going to be different,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on the team’s official website. “You always have to be ready for all the different things you can get, because in any one game, there can be something that can really give you a problem. I really think Greg and those guys do a great job with that. We try to stay on top of that and try to anticipate what we’re going to get.” The Colts are looking to get a win to remain in second place in the AFC South. The Ravens need to win to stay on top of the AFC North.