‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

The final NFL Monday night game of the regular season is here. For Week 17 of Monday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns will battle Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North battle. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also air on ESPN with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting their Manningcast. Browns vs. Steelers will stream on ESPN.com, ESPN App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Browns (7-8) are eliminated from playoff contention, which is disappointing considering they reached the playoffs last year and won a playoff game. It was the first time since 2002 the Browns reached the playoffs and the first time since 1994 they advance past the first round. The only thing the Browns can do now is to finish strong and have a winning season so they can head into the 2022 season. But the biggest key for that to happen is quarterback Baker Mayfield who has not been as consistent as expected.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Any season is going to have its ups and downs,” Mayfield said, per the team’s official website. “It comes down to handling your business, trying to find ways to win any possible way and doing that week in and week out. Right now, we’re in a situation where it’s very apparent that we have to win this game. That’s our job right now, and we’re focused on that.”

The Steelers (7-7-1) have a chance to reach the playoffs but have to win tonight and next week for that to happen. Regardless, this will likely be a memorable game for Steelers fans as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted he could be playing in the final home game of his career. Roethlisberger has been the Steelers starting quarterback since 2004 and led the team to three Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it — regular season, that is,” Roethlisberger said, last week. “I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”