Ben Roethlisberger Makes Big Announcement on Future With Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger knows that his NFL career is winding down, but it looks like the end is right around the corner. When speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed that the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night could be his final home game with the organization.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it — regular season, that is,” Roethlisberger said, per ESPN. “I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. In the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”

Roethlisberger, 39, returned to the Steelers this season after reducing his pay. He has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh and has led the team to two Super Bowl wins. ESPN reported earlier this month that Roethlisberger told some in the organization that 2021 would be the final season in his NFL career.

“It’s 18 years, almost half my life I’ve given to this city and this team and these fans,” the 39-year-old quarterback said. “But the fun thing is, I know I still have it in the tank to go out there this week and next week and give it everything I have to do everything I can to get us into the postseason. That’s always the ultimate goal, to win us a Lombardi. That’s still my goal. We’re not out of this thing yet.”

Currently, the Steelers are 7-7-1 and half a game behind the Miami Dolphins for the final spot in the AFC side of the playoffs. They need to win their final two regular-season games to have a chance at making the postseason for the second consecutive year. Since Roethlisberger became the starting quarterback in 2004, the Steelers have been to the playoffs 11 times. They have also won eight AFC North titles, appeared in the AFC Conference Championship five times and made three appearances in the Super Bowl. Roethlisberger was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times.