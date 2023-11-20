'Monday Night Football' 2023: Time Channel and How to Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

The 2023 Week 12 Monday Night Football game has been circled on the calendar for most NFL fans since the schedule was announced earlier this year. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. The game will kick off on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast) and ABC. It will also stream on ESPN+ and NFL+.

Both teams faced each other in the Super Bowl earlier this year, and the Chiefs came away with a 38-35 victory to earn their second Super Bowl title in four years. The Eagles and Chiefs will likely battle in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2023 season since they have the best record in their respective conferences. The Eagles play in the NFC and have an 8-1 record. The Chiefs play in the AFC and have a 7-2 record.

Another storyline for the game is the battle between brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. Jason has been an offensive lineman for the Eagles since 2011, and Travis has been a tight end for the Chiefs since 2013. The two talked about the game during a bonus episode of their New Heights podcast.

"I really don't think about it as a Super Bowl rematch, I think of this as the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023," Jason said. "Both teams are different than they were last year, no matter how similar they are, it's never the same. I think about it like — this doesn't have much bearing from what happened a year ago. Well, not even a year ago I guess at this point." Jason also said, "I feel bad because it gets played into a lot about us and not so much our teammates who are also playing the game. I think that's why from the outside perspective, I wish -- it always feels weird when that is the main part of the headline because there are so many other guys out there with us who are also playing."

"I just love competing against the best, man, and Big Play Slay, Byard… you got some dogs, outside of just the front line," Travis said about the game. The Kelce brothers have gained their share of attention this season because of Travis dating Taylor Swift. She will not be at the game on Monday night as she's currently taking part in the international leg of her Eras Tour.