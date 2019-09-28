Former MMA Fighter Ralph Gracie Charged With Felony Assault on Jiu-Jitsu Champion

Ralph Gracie, a former MMA fighter and 5th-degree Jiu-Jitsu black belt, is in some serious trouble. On Friday, Gracie was charged with felony assault by the Orange County Grand Jury in California. The incident happened on December 2018 at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championships in Anaheim. It was reported that Gracie attacked five-time Jiu-Jitsu champion, Flavio Almeida. Gracie elbowed him in the face and he knocked him unconscious. TMZ said Almeida suffered a concussion and he lost two teeth.

Gracie could face some serious prison time if convicted. The problem is he fled to his native country of Brazil. However, that’s not going to stop the Orange County District Attorney from finishing the case.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will continue to seek justice for victims regardless of the geographical obstacles in our way,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer according to MMA Weekly.

Along with Gracie, one of his students joined the attack on Almeida. He was originally charged with felony assault, but that was reduced.

“Judge Roger B. Robbins reduced the felony assault charge on co-defendant, Lincoln Jeferson Pereira, to a misdemeanor assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. Pereira pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor charge in July, and was sentenced in August to 80 days time- served,” MMA Weekly wrote.

Back in January, Grace’s attorney released a statement on the situation.

“I cannot disclose too many details about Ralph’s side of the story given attorney-client considerations. However, I can say that the video does not capture the full spectrum of words and actions leading up to the incident,” James Cook, Gracie’s attorney said according to bjjee.com To view the video within the full context, it is easy to conclude that altercation should be characterized as mutual combat.

“It’s worth noting that the incident took place at a combat sporting event, where the spectators are usually competitors. As such, the line between regulated competition and real-life competition is often blurred. Frequently, emotions run high and the contest continues off the mats and after the buzzer. Flavio Almeida and Ralph Gracie are iconic competitors and instructors for our sport. They are not strangers to off-the-mat confrontations. I believe that any further dispute can and should be resolved quickly and without court intervention.”

Gracie, 48, recorded a 6-1 career record in MMA action from 1992-2004.