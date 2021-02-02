MLBPA Rejects Proposal to Delay Baseball's Opening Day

✖

MLB sent a proposal on Friday to the MLBPA with hopes of delaying the season by one month. The league mentioned the possibility of better distributing the COVID-19 vaccine among players and team personnel as a primary reason but met strong resistance. The MLBPA rejected the proposal and pushed for the season to start on April 1 as originally planned.

According to ESPN, the MLB proposal would have guaranteed full pay for all of the players despite shortening the season to 154 games with an expanded postseason. The arrivals at camp would move to March 22 while Opening Day would move to April 28. However, the MLBPA "balked, citing language in the proposal it believed would grant commissioner Rob Manfred more expansive powers to cancel games in the event of a potential COVID-19 outbreak."

"We do not make this decision lightly," the MLBPA said in a statement. "Players know first-hand the efforts that were required to complete the abbreviated 2020 season, and we appreciate that significant challenges lie ahead. We look forward to promptly finalizing enhanced health and safety protocols that will help players and clubs meet these challenges.''

MLB and the MLBPA conducted conversations on Monday to discuss the rejected proposal, but there was no counter-proposal. MLB offered to eliminate the language that granted Manfred expanded powers and also suggested that the league was open to helping offset the cost of broken leases for the spring training lodging. The league also said that other issues were open for discussion.

The MLBPA ultimately declined to offer a counter-proposal and rejected the original outright. ESPN reports that player leaders stressed during Zoom calls that they should start the season as soon as possible. They expressed a desire to play now while also mentioning how the early start would avoid pitchers "ramping down their arms." These players also expressed the opinion that 2021's slate of games could be taxing due to a shortened season in 2020.

In addition to calling for the season to quickly start, many players told ESPN that they believe a delay would be good for the sport. They highlighted a fear about April being the likeliest month for outbreaks or potential game cancellations. Though the leaders on the players' side made their desire to reject the proposal very clear.

With the proposal rejected, the players will plan for spring training in February, as well as an April 1 Opening Day. The schedule will feature several high-profile matchups, as well as the President of the United States. The Washington Nationals have invited Joe Biden to throw out the opening pitch during the game against the New York Mets.