'MLB The Show 23' Cover Athlete Revealed

The baseball video game MLB The Show has a new cover athlete. This week, San Diego Studio announced that Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm will grace the cover of MLB The Show 23. The game will be released on March 28 and be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

"It's something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid," Chisholm said in a special live stream on MLB's YouTube channel after the cover reveal, per MLB.com. "I always wanted to be [on the cover of a video game], but I never thought it would become a reality as quick as it has."

Chisholm, 24, is coming off a strong 2022 season where he hit 14 home runs with 45 RBIs and stole 12 bases in 60 games. He missed more than half of the season due to a back injury but did enough to be named to his first All-Star game. Chisholm started his career at second base but will be the Marlins' new center fielder after the team traded for Luis Arraez this month. He is the first Bahamanian-born player to make the All-Star game roster.

"I'm from literally a small country that's right outside the U.S., and you barely hear from athletes that come from there," Chisholm told ESPN. "For me, it feels like I can finally give back to other kids and it feels like I can make a difference." Other than his play on the field, Chisholm was selected to be the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23 for his colorful style which includes his having blue hair before Opening Day last season. His persona led to him joining the MLB Network as a guest host last year.

Chisholm has received some heat for his personality, but he doesn't let it get to him because Ken Griffey Jr. had the same criticism for wearing a backward hat. "Once I'm doing what I have to do, it shouldn't be a problem," Chisholm said. "You try to be the person you watched growing up. Nobody will ever bash anybody for trying to be like Derek Jeter because he was so perfect, but if you find someone to be like Ken Griffey Jr., it's harder because he was The Kid. If you try to be like that, it could be too much for the world."