'MLB The Show 21' Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Xbox fans will be in for a treat very soon. On Friday, Jamie Leece, MLB Senior Vice President, Games & VR, announced that MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one and will be available on April 20 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Ultimate members. Both versions of MLB The Show 21 will be included in Xbox Game Pass "so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they’re on."

"This is an incredible moment for all of us and bringing the franchise to more players and baseball fans is something that we at MLB, MLB Players, Inc., and Xbox are all excited about," Leece wrote. "We can’t wait for Xbox fans to experience the fastest, deepest, and most intense moment-to-moment baseball action yet. With pinpoint pitching, brand new fielding mechanics, and gameplay styles, Xbox gamers are in for a treat when MLB The Show 21 launches on April 20."

Leeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet’s play ball!​ MLB The Show 21 is coming on 4/20: https://t.co/ouDtXYlu09 pic.twitter.com/jhtjnzR4Iu — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 2, 2021

This is big for Xbox and Microsoft as MLB The Show has only been playable on PlayStation since the start of the franchise in 1998. And with the game being available on Xbox Game Pass, it would cast games $10 a month to play instead of $60.

The cover athlete for MLB The Show 21 is San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. "Pardon the interruption to your scheduled programming," Tatis says in an announcement video from PlayStation in February. "I've been asked to apologize for changing the game. "Apparently, I've been breaking the unwritten rules of baseball. "I'm sorry if things got too exciting and this isn't the game that you remember. But here's the thing. We're never going back."

Tatis is one of the top young stars in MLB. He was named to the All-MLB First Team in 2020 after hitting 17 home runs and 45 RBIs with a batting average of .277 in 59 games. In 2019, Tatis had a strong rookie campaign, hitting 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games.