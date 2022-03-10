Social Media Reacts to MLB Returning After Three-Month Lockout

The MLB and MLB Players Association have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which means baseball is returning after a three-month-long lockout. The CBA still has to be ratified by both sides before it becomes official, according to MLB.com. But once that happens, teams can report to Spring Training on Sunday. Opening Day will take place on April 7, and all teams are expected to play 162 games this season despite two weeks of games being canceled.

“After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon, and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, Players have yet to hear back,” the MLBPA said in a statement before an agreement was reached. “Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world. Our top priority remains the finalization of a fair contract for all Players, and we will continue negotiations toward that end.” This baseball season will feature some new rules, including the National League adding a designated hitter. Also, there will be 12 teams in the playoff this season. Here’s a look at social media reacting to MLB returning to action.

Breaking News

https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1502015630966415361?s=20&t=ECZhlbSjMU2k0tVEbIP4Ng

Jeff Passan also said: “Players can report to spring-training camps as early as tomorrow. Opening Day is expected to be April 7, as [Jesse Rogers] reported. Transactions unfreeze upon ratification, which is expected to come as early as today, meaning free agents can sign and trades can occur.”

Two Words

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/1502017392766980100?s=20&t=zL_iA7FBBe0KVidFpc_5kw

One fan wrote: “As a pirates fan I was looking forward to skipping April and May but I guess this just means another top 3 pick.”

Long Work Stoppage

https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1502035336230326273?s=20&t=zL_iA7FBBe0KVidFpc_5kw

Andrew Hirsh of One Voice wrote: “With MLB back, this is a good time to recall that the Atlanta Braves are the reigning World Series Champions, as they won the World Series by defeating the Astros in the World Series. They will soon raise a World Series pennant at Truist Park, home of the World Series Champions.”

Big Month For Sports

https://twitter.com/FieldYates/status/1502017115213209603?s=20&t=zL_iA7FBBe0KVidFpc_5kw

One person responded: “You don’t have to try and put baseball into this, Field. Mike Trout could get traded tomorrow and people will still be talking about whether or not this is the year Carson Wentz turns his career around.”

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

https://twitter.com/BNightengale/status/1502032623295631377?s=20&t=zL_iA7FBBe0KVidFpc_5kw

One person tweeted: “It would be *the most* MLB thing ever for only 22 owners to approve this deal tonight & send us all back into misery.”

Question from Andrew McCutchen

https://twitter.com/TheCUTCH22/status/1502021070047657984?s=20&t=zL_iA7FBBe0KVidFpc_5kw

A Pirates fan wrote: “Well, we would love to have you back. But if you want to go out and get your ring real quick, we fully support you bro.”

Thank You, MLB

https://twitter.com/PaulByrd36/status/1502032407716933637?s=20&t=l4d4XbyZVxkPt2ML67TB9Q

And a Braves fan asks: “Paul what’s the chance we get Freeman back? Also any chance to get one or two of joc/soler/eddie back. That’s alot of production from 2021 to lose.”