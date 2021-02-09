MLB and Players Union Agree to Rules for 2021 Season, Will Include 7-Inning Doubleheaders

✖

The 2021 season for Major League Baseball is now set. On Tuesday the MLB and MLB Players Association agreed on safety and health protocols for the upcoming season. They also agreed on terms for spring training and the regular season, which is set to start in April.

One of the biggest rule changes made for 2021 is doubleheaders will be seven innings instead of nine, additionally, each offer will get a runner on second to start every extra inning. The thought was there will be a universal DH but that is not happening as of now and will stay in the American League. And as for the playoffs, the league will go back to five teams (three division winners and two wild card teams) in each league.

“We were able to complete a successful and memorable 2020 season due to the efforts and sacrifices made by our players, club staff and MLB employees to protect one another," MLB said in a statement. "The 2021 season will require a redoubling of those efforts as we play a full schedule with increased travel under a non-regionalized format. We have built on last year’s productive collaboration between MLB and the Players Association by developing an enhanced safety plan with the consultation of medical experts, infectious disease specialists, and experts from other leagues."

Last season, MLB stated regular season play in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each team played 60 games. This season, there will be 162 games played despite the league wanting to shorten the season by a few games and start playing games at the end of April. The players rejected the proposal, but universal DH and expanded playoff field is something that could happen since it's not part of the agreement.

"We do not make this decision lightly," the MLBPA said in a statement. "Players know first-hand the efforts that were required to complete the abbreviated 2020 season, and we appreciate that significant challenges lie ahead. We look forward to promptly finalizing enhanced health and safety protocols that will help players and clubs meet these challenges.''

The agreement also includes contract-tracing technology used in the NBA, which would allow for better discovery for anyone who comes in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Spring Training will start on Feb. 17 and Opening Day will be on Apr. 1.