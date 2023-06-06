MLB's No. 1 Minor League Prospect Just Got Called up to the Majors

The top prospect in the Minor Leagues is heading to the show. On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds announced they have called up shortstop Elly De La Cruz to the majors after playing for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Louisville. He is expected to play on Tuesday when the Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

De La Cruz is ranked the No. 1 MLB prospect by ESPN and the No. 4 prospect in the MLB Pipeline rankings. He will replace Nick Senzel who recently suffered a right knee injury. During his time in the minors, De La Cruz hit .296 with 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS of 1.031 in 158 at-bats this year. He began the year on the injury list after suffering a left hamstring injury during spring training. De La Cruz signed with the Reds as an international free agent in 2018 and has hit 49 home runs in 262 minor league games.

In March, De La Cruz spoke to MLB.com about his love for baseball. "Ever since I was little, I've always just loved playing the game," he said. "Back in the streets, we would play with little tennis balls and other different kinds of balls. It's kind of makeshift like it's baseball. Ever since I picked up a ball, I really liked it. Basketball was also a really big passion for me, it came before baseball. But baseball is really my sport. When I cross the lines out there and get into position, I feel like I am at home."

De La Cruz also talked about how his mother and family impacted his life. "Really, besides baseball, it's totally going to be my family and my mother," he said. "They really inspired me to become the person I am today." De La Cruz will play shortstop for the Reds but could also see action at third base, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. He is the most talked-about Red prospect since Jay Bruve was called up in 2008. Bruce ended up playing close to nine seasons for the Reds before playing for multiple teams until his retirement in 2021. In his career, Bruce was named an All-Star three times and won the Silver Slugger Award twice.