MLB Manager's Wife Pregnant With Twins

An MLB manager's wife is fitting right in with the team. On Instagram Allie Baldelli, the wife of Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldeli, announced she is expecting twin boys in September. Allie posted a series of photos that include their almost two-year-old daughter Louisa holding photos of the ultrasounds around her head.

This means that Rocco Baldelli will be managing the Twins on the baseball field and twins when he's at home. And things are going well for Baldelli and the Twins as they are currently in first place (31-30) record in the AL Central. Baldelli has been the Twins' manager since 2019 after spending five seasons as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays. In his first season as Twins manager, Baldelli led the team to 101 wins, the second time ever the team win over 100 games and the first time they reached that mark since 1965. In a shortened 2020 season, the Twins won 36 of 60 games and lost to the Houston Astros in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The last two seasons have been rough for Baldelli as he only won 73 and 78 games, respectively, and the Twins missed the playoffs both years. Earlier this season, Baldelli celebrated his 300th victory as Twins' manager and is now sixth on the team's career list.

"I don't really keep track of those things," Baldelli said in April, per the StarTribune. "But I got a nice baseball and lineup card for the mantel. The wins are all about the players. In all 300, they are the ones leading the way. They get this organization to where we're going."

And when it comes to the twin boys, Baldelli said it will be challenging once they arrive, but he got some advice from former Twins star Joe Mauer who visited the clubhouse in May with his 9-year-old twin daughters."I get some good nuggets of advice from everyone that has them or is even related to them in any way, and I'll take anything that I can get," Baldelli said, per ESPN.

Baldelli played in MLB from 2003-2010 (missed the 2005 season). He spent the majority of his career with the Rays and also spent one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2009.