MLB Games Postponed: A Complete List of Baseball Games Delayed This Week (July 31)
Major League Baseball has not had a great start to the 2020 season. With a number of players testing positive for COVID-19, multiple games have been postponed. According to Fox News, 20 percent of the games have been called off, and a big reason has to do with the Miami Marlins as at least 15 players tested positive for the coronavirus. Most recently, the St. Louis Cardinals-Milwaukee Brewers game for Friday has been postponed due to two Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.
"The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the one facing the Marlins in mind. The response outlined in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual was triggered immediately upon learning of the cluster of positive cases, including contact tracing and the quarantining and testing of all of the identified close contacts. The Marlins’ personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care," MLB said in a statement on Monday. At that time, the league conducted over 6,4000 tests, and there were no new positive tests from the 29 other teams. And from June 27 - July 23, 99 of the 32,640 samples have come back positive. Here's a look at the games that have been delayed this week.
Philadelphia Phillies
July 31, 2020
July 27: vs. Yankees
Jully 28: vs. Yankees
July 29: at Yankees
July 30: at Yankees
August 1: at Blue Jays (Doubleheader)
August 2: at Blue Jaysprevnext
Miami Marlins
July 27, 2020
July 27: vs. Orioles
Jully 28: vs. Orioles
July 29: at Orioles
July 30: at Orioles
July 31: vs. Nationals
August 1: vs. Nationals
August 2: Nationalsprevnext
New York Yankees
Play Ball in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/nTH2IUFKxH— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 29, 2020
July 27: at Phillies
July 28: at Phillies
July 29: vs. Phillies
July 30 vs. Phillies
The Yankees played the Orioles on the 29th and 30.
Baltimore Orioles
Baseball. Is. Back. pic.twitter.com/FW2CZBNCHy— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 29, 2020
July 27: at Marlins
July 28: at Marlins
July 29: vs. Marlins
July 30: vs. Marlins
The Orioles played the Yankees on the 29th and 30.
Toronto Blue Jays
Out of an abundance of caution, our weekend series vs. the Phillies has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/DoAQueJJiu— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 30, 2020
August 1: vs. Phillies (Doubleheader)
August 2: vs. Philliesprevnext
Washington Nationals
Victor Robles is The Best Defensive CF in @MLB™.
We're 7 games in and he's already made the catch of the year.@Victor__Robles // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/T3HRHHTHvm— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 30, 2020
July 31: at Marlins
August 1: at Marlins
August 2: at Marlinsprevnext
St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers
MLB announces today’s game has been canceled because of two positive cases in #STLCards organization. Cards-Brewers will play doubleheader Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MD1tDpioAp— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 31, 2020
The game on July 31 has been postponed. It has been pushed back to Saturday, August 1 as part of a doubleheader.