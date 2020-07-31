MLB Games Postponed: A Complete List of Baseball Games Delayed This Week (July 31)

Major League Baseball has not had a great start to the 2020 season. With a number of players testing positive for COVID-19, multiple games have been postponed. According to Fox News, 20 percent of the games have been called off, and a big reason has to do with the Miami Marlins as at least 15 players tested positive for the coronavirus. Most recently, the St. Louis Cardinals-Milwaukee Brewers game for Friday has been postponed due to two Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

"The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the one facing the Marlins in mind. The response outlined in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual was triggered immediately upon learning of the cluster of positive cases, including contact tracing and the quarantining and testing of all of the identified close contacts. The Marlins’ personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care," MLB said in a statement on Monday. At that time, the league conducted over 6,4000 tests, and there were no new positive tests from the 29 other teams. And from June 27 - July 23, 99 of the 32,640 samples have come back positive. Here's a look at the games that have been delayed this week.