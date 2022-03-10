MLB Cancels More Games Amid Ongoing Lockout

The start of the 2022 MLB season has been delayed again. On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced more regular-season games have been canceled as Opening Day has been postponed until at least Apr. 14, canceling another two series for each team, as mentioned by CBS Sports. This comes after Manfred announced the first two series of the regular season have been canceled. Opening Day was originally set for March 31.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” Manfred said in a statement. “The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”

Manfred continued: “Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.”

The MLB and the MLB Players’ Association have yet to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement after two long days of bargaining sessions. One of the biggest issues right now is the international draft as the MLB wants one but the union opposes it.

“The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary,” the MLBPA said in a statement. “After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon, and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, Players have yet to hear back. Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world. Our top priority remains the finalization of a fair contract for all Players, and we will continue negotiations toward that end.” The lockout began on Dec. 2. With more games canceled, it will be hard for MLB to have a 162-game season. This is the first work stoppage for MLB since the 1994-95 strike which led to the 1994 World Series being canceled.