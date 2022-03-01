MLB Fans Outraged After No Deal Is Made With Players and League Cancels Games

This is not the news baseball fans want to hear. On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announce the first set of games of the 2022 season will be canceled after the league and the players couldn’t agree to a new collective bargaining agreement. The owners have locked out the players since Dec. 1, meaning both sides had three months to get a deal done. Manfred said the first two series of the 2022 season will not be played.

“I had hoped against hope I wouldn’t have to have this press conference where I am going to cancel some regular season games,” Manfred said Tuesday afternoon. “We worked hard to avoid an outcome that’s bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs. Our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As mentioned by CBS Sports, the two sides are far apart on what the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) on payrolls will look like moving forward. There is also a divide when it comes to minimum salary and the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. Here’s a look at fans sounding off at MLB for canceling games.

Breaking News

Breaking: MLBPA player leaders agreed unanimously to not accept MLB's final proposal, and there will be no deal on a new collective-bargaining agreement before MLB's deadline, sources tell @JeffPassan.



MLB has threatened to cancel its March 31 Opening Day without a new deal. pic.twitter.com/mwr6yHm5OP — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2022

One fan wrote: “The sad part is MLB doesn’t realize their game is dying. Old dudes like me still watch it, but it doesn’t have the same grip on the under 40 crowd. That group grew up playing other sports like soccer and lacrosse, not baseball.”

Calling out the Commissioner

Be careful @MLB. Most of us had at least a foot out the door already. Your product keeps getting worse. Your comish is beyond awful. Your league is tone def if you think this is a good idea. You need us more than we need you. 🤷‍♂️ — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) March 1, 2022

Another fan replied: “I wouldn’t worry there will be die hard fans that would get upset at the idea of a successful league that has international appeal. Better stick to unwritten rules of baseball and keep the real fans happy.”

From Rob Manfred

“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list.” — Rob Manfred, on the day MLB canceled regular-season games, during a league-initiated lockout — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

Another fan wrote: “This 100% on the players. The billionaire owners actually earned their wealth while the players are just looking for an excuse to not play a kids game.”

Protest Coming

The protest is on tomorrow at MLB HQ on 6th Ave. — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) March 1, 2022

One person replied: “Frank I knew this was happening and I don’t think we will see a game until Memorial Day week at the earliest.”

Still Hope?

Your reminder that MLB doesn’t have to cancel games because they could lift the lockout right now if they wanted to — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) March 1, 2022

One fan asks: “Why can’t they just play and continue to negotiate like other unions do by working and negotiating?”

Wild Three Years

Things MLB has done since 2019:



– multiple cheating scandals

– cut 42 minor-league affiliates

– fought players on 2020 season until it was only 60 games

– Manfred called WS trophy “a piece of metal”

– locked out players



Things MLB has not done:



– made baseball better — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) February 28, 2022

One fan suggests: “They should also do a salary cap and get rid of guaranteed contracts because uh the sport isn’t thriving at all from a numbers standpoint.”

Player Weighs In

And another fan said: “I’m glad you and the rest of the players are standing your ground. Hopefully a fair deal can be reached that is good for the game long term and does away with time manipulation and keeping $$ from the young players who make the game what it is.”