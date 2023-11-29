MJF Suffers Serious Injury, Plans for Next AEW World Title Defense Revealed

MJF just shared some big news about his health. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star went to social media to announce that he tore his labrum in his left shoulder. MJF also said in the now-deleted post that he will still defend the AEW World Championship at Worlds End on Dec. 30. He is scheduled to face Samoa Joe, who vacated the Ring of Honor World Television Championship to focus on winning the AEW World title.

MJF reportedly got injured while competing on the pay-per-view show Full Gear. He suffered a shoulder injury while battling Jay White for the world title in the main event. MJF won the match, which lasted for nearly 30 minutes. Earlier in the night, MJF, who is also the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion with Adam Cole, teamed up with Joe to defend the title against The Gunns. MJF and Joe won the match, and Joe was filling for Cole, who injured his ankle back in September.

MJF has emerged as one of the top stars in AEW. He has been AEW World Champion for over a year after beating Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Nov. 19, 2022. In an interview with SiriusXM in August, MJF explained why he signed with AEW over WWE. "What I saw it as was an opportunity for me to make it something," MJF said. "I saw the opportunity to be the quarterback. I saw the opportunity to be the face of this promotion and I jumped on it."

He added: "I am thankful for that opportunity that he got me because if I didn't wrestle that match against Matt Cross in the opener of All In, I wouldn't have been offered a contract and I wouldn't have had interest from both the two major promotions at that time."

When December arrives, MJF will make his big-screen debut as he will appear in the professional wrestling movie The Iron Claw. "I just booked a role and just finished wrapping with a movie called 'Iron Claw,'" MJF said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in February, per Wrestling Inc. "It's about the Von Erichs. ... [I played] Lance Von Erich, and he may or may not have held up the promoter for money. Who's to say?"