'Miz & Mrs.' Season 2 Return Date Revealed

✖

Fans will be seeing more of The Miz and Maryse very soon. Earlier this month, it was announced the second season of the USA reality TV series Miz & Mrs. will return on Nov. 12. The first part of Season 2 began airing on Jan. 29 and six episodes were shown. There will be a total of 20 episodes to air in the second season.

The Miz, whose real name is Mike Mizanin, spoke to PopCulture.com in September and revealed what the rest of the season has in store for fans. "The chaos continues and the laughter continues," Miz said, adding "All of our drama is dedicated to making you laugh. My torture is your laughter." The show focuses on Miz's family as he's married to former WWE Superstar Maryse. The couple has two daughters — Monroe Sky, 2 and Madison Jade, 13 months, and both provide tons of entertainment on the show. Miz & Mrs. also features the Miz's father and Maryse's mother, who are fan favorites.

It's pandemonium! An all-new season of #MizAndMrs is coming at you November 12 at 10:30/9:30c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/c7r210Su0S — Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) October 5, 2020

While Miz gets ready for his show to return, he is putting in work at WWE. On Sunday, the former WWE Champion defeated Otis at Hell in a Cell to win the Money in the Bank contract, which means he has a chance to face the WWE or Universal Champion anytime within a year. This is nothing new to Miz as he won the contract in 2010 and defeated Randy Orton to become champion. Miz is thankful WWE is having their shows in Orlando instead of all over the country because he has more time to spend with his family.

If I was on our schedule for WWE, I probably wouldn't have been home to do all these things that I'm able to do with my daughters," he explained. "So I'm very thankful for that. I mean, obviously, everything that's going on in the world right now is terrible, but I'm just trying to make the best of it.

Miz has put together a strong WWE career. Along with being WWE Champion, Miz is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time United States Champion and an eight-time tag team champion. Those accomplishments have led to him being the 25th triple-crown champion and the 14 grand slam champion in WWE history.