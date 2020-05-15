Miles Teller Reps Phillies and Eagles During Friday Golf Outing

✖

Miles Teller was born in Pennsylvania, so when it comes to his sports teams, he's all about the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles. Recently, the 33-year old actor was out golfing and showed off his clubs on Twitter. For his club covers, he had the Phillies and the Eagles, so there's no denying his love for Philadelphia sports.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in Feb. 2018, Teller attended the game. He was happy the Eagles won the Super Bowl, but he had to call out ESPN for its coverage of the team during that time. "'Should we lead with the Eagles winning their first super bowl in franchise history??' 'No, let’s start with Andrew Lucks shoulder, run 4 Patriots spots and then we’ll get to em,'" Teller wrote on Twitter when talking about SportsCenter's lineup of topics days after the Super Bowl.

Two off the first pic.twitter.com/v2fnhbkDG0 — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 9, 2020

Back in 2017, Teller went to spring training to see the Phillies in action. When he spoke to MLB.com at that time, he shared his earlier Phillies memory. We were living in Cape May, N.J., for a long time. So just going to the Vet [Veterans Stadium]. My two sisters were Atlanta Braves fans. I think both of my sisters had crushes on Dave Justice. So I just remember going to the Vet. The '93 team … I can name every player on that roster. Darren Daulton is my favorite player of all time."

Teller also got to see the Phillies win a championship as the team took home the World Series crown in 2008. He also talked to MLB.com about where he was when the Phillies became champions. "I was going to NYU at the time and there's a bar up there called Wogies," he said. "It's all Philly owned. I remember I watched it there. I remember when they won, me and my buddies were really buzzed and you just turned around and it was like being at a party. Nobody knew anybody, but everybody was dancing. I literally cried."

Teller is known for his roles in the films Project X, The Spectacular Now and the Divergent films. He earned praise for his role in Whiplash and he's set to star in Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise.