Mike Tyson Surprises Young Boxing Star in ‘STEVE on Watch’ Exclusive Clip

Mike Tyson surprised a young boxing star in an upcoming episode of Steve Harvey’s Facebook Watch show STEVE on Watch. In an exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, an 8-year-old boxer named Montana Johnson is seen sparring with Harvey. He then sits down with his family, and Harvey tells Montana that he has a surprise for him.

Tyson appears on the screen and gives Montana some words of encouragement. The boxing legend also said that he enjoyed watching Montana beat up “Uncle Steve.” Getting advice from Tyson should help Montana, who seems to really enjoy boxing. Tyson didn’t start boxing professionally at 8, but he did start at a young age as he won gold medals at the 1981 and 1982 Junior Olympic Games. And in 1985 when was 18-years-old, Tyson made his professional debut and defeated Hector Mercedes in the first round.

“This is the big school!” Tyson said in an interview with The Sportsman last year. “There’s a lot of teaching. It’s only by teaching that you start to learn. You can’t learn only by listening, you learn by teaching. Even though you know nothing. And the more you teach, the more you know you know nothing. You’re not wasting time when you’re teaching. “

Tyson went on to win his next 36 matches before losing to Buster Douglas at the age of 23. His last official fight came in 2005 at the age of 38, losing to Kevin McBride in six rounds. He finished his career with a 50-6 record and was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. Last year, Tyson took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight that went eight rounds and was declared a draw.

“Boxing is such an enigma, as a sport,” Tyson said in the same interview. “This is what really matters: in two hundred years from now, there will probably only be five fighters that people will remember. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about having money, about becoming rich. That they won’t stop mentioning your name until the planet’s disintegrated: that’s what this is really about. People are stating their names in the art of pugilist, fisticuff, combat, fighting. I like the word ‘fighting.’ That’s not a politically correct word in this field anymore. Fighting is not cool, now. It can conjure up negative stuff, but not if you use it in a spiritual perspective.” The full episode of STEVE on Watch can be seen on Facebook Watch, Monday at 7 a.m. ET.