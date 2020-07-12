Mike Tyson Makes Substance Abuse Confession About Filming 'The Hangover'

✖

In 2009, retired boxer Mike Tyson had a cameo role in the comedy The Hangover. He sang "In the Air Tonight" and drew praise, but Tyson actually forgot that had the movie on his schedule due to alcohol and drug use. He didn't remember until Zach Galifianakis reminded him at a Las Vegas night club.

Speaking with self-help guru Tony Robbins, Tyson elaborated on his first meeting with Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms. He explained that he showed up to a night club the day before the scheduled film session and noticed strangers sitting in his spot. He went over to see what they were doing, which is when the actors mentioned his upcoming cameo. As Tyson detailed, his substance abuse led to him forgetting that he had a role in The Hangover.

"I met the guys in a club, they were in the VIP section and I said, 'This is where I normally sit, nobody's normally here,'" Tyson said. "So I went in there, I'm checking these guys to see what they're doing in my section. It was Zach, the other guy, and he said, 'We're going to be in a movie with you,' and I said, 'Yeah? When?' And he said, 'Tomorrow.'"

Tyson previously spoke about his substance abuse issues and how it affected the film. He revealed that he was high on drugs while filming his scenes for The Hangover, but the film's stars helped him succeed in his scenes. Tyson also expressed gratitude for how those in charge of the franchise invited him back for The Hangover Part II.

"During the first Hangover, the guys just had my back so much," Tyson said during an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "They carried me real good. I was a mess. I was overweight. … I was a pig, high on cocaine. They had to know I was messed up. I couldn't talk. I had the cocaine talk.

"Those guys are just beautiful people. They had my back, and I appreciate that and stuff, then they asked me to come back [for the sequel] and I guess I am thankful to [the director] and all those guys." Tyson ultimately earned $300,000 combined for his first two appearances in The Hangover franchise.

While Tyson notably struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, he has reportedly cleaned up in the years since The Hangover. Although the retired boxer does have a habit of smoking a considerable amount of marijuana. He revealed on an episode of his podcast, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, that he smokes an estimated $40,000 worth of marijuana each month.