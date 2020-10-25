Mike Tyson Just Released an EDM Song

✖

Mike Tyson is currently training for an upcoming boxing match, but he is also dropping some new music. He partnered with LA-based group Tiki Lau to drop a new EDM tune. He didn't mess around with the title, simply calling it "Mike Tyson."

"I'm Mike Tyson," the boxer says in the song. "I've been the wildest, I've been the craziest, I've been the outrageous, the vicious, the most destructive fighter. I'm Mike Tyson. An international warlord that'll strip your heart out ... and guess what?? I'm Mike Tyson!" As the music plays, animated clips show Tyson wearing scuba gear and boxing gloves as he prepares to fight a muscular shark.

The animated fights continue as Tyson faces off with other sea creatures. He finds success during each battle, to the point that he launches one of his foes into outer space. Tyson then relaxes in the pool while the words "I'm Mike Tyson" continue to repeat.

The purpose of the song is unclear — other than providing entertainment — but TMZ has a theory. The outlet has heard rumors that Tyson will actually use the EDM track as his walk-out song before his boxing match. They speculate that "Mike Tyson" will play over the speakers and then he will face off with Roy Jones Jr.

The upcoming battle between Tyson and Jones was originally set for September, but it ultimately moved to late November. The two men will face off on Nov. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The match will be a streamed pay-per-view event that will provide younger viewers with a glimpse at Tyson's abilities in the boxing ring.

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," Tyson said about his decision to take part in the fight during an appearance on ESPN. He explained that he never really took any punches during his career. "After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here."

Tyson has not entered the boxing ring for a professional match since 2005. However, he has teased his return on social media for months, showing off that he still has considerable speed and power. The videos stunned fans and created excitement about a potential match. Promoters offered Tyson a $20 million deal to fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and $1 million to fight Australian Rugby stars.